Brokerages Set Advance Auto Parts, Inc. (NYSE:AAP) PT at $64.87

Advance Auto Parts, Inc. (NYSE:AAP – Get Free Report) has been assigned an average rating of “Reduce” from the seventeen analysts that are presently covering the company, MarketBeat reports. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell recommendation and fifteen have issued a hold recommendation on the company. The average 1-year price objective among analysts that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $63.93.

Several research firms have recently weighed in on AAP. Truist Financial reduced their price target on Advance Auto Parts from $70.00 to $63.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, May 30th. Wedbush reaffirmed a “neutral” rating and issued a $70.00 price objective on shares of Advance Auto Parts in a research note on Friday, May 24th. Barclays increased their price objective on shares of Advance Auto Parts from $56.00 to $66.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 29th. UBS Group boosted their price objective on Advance Auto Parts from $68.00 to $72.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 28th. Finally, StockNews.com upgraded shares of Advance Auto Parts from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 30th.

Shares of AAP opened at $63.42 on Monday. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $71.86 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $68.86. The company has a market cap of $3.78 billion, a P/E ratio of 91.91, a P/E/G ratio of 1.22 and a beta of 1.20. Advance Auto Parts has a one year low of $47.73 and a one year high of $88.56. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.70, a current ratio of 1.22 and a quick ratio of 0.29.

Advance Auto Parts (NYSE:AAP – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, May 29th. The company reported $0.67 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.69 by ($0.02). The business had revenue of $3.41 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.43 billion. Advance Auto Parts had a return on equity of 1.59% and a net margin of 0.37%. The firm’s revenue was down .3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.72 EPS. Research analysts forecast that Advance Auto Parts will post 3.72 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 26th. Stockholders of record on Friday, July 12th will be paid a $0.25 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, July 12th. This represents a $1.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.58%. Advance Auto Parts’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 144.93%.

In related news, EVP Herman L. Word, Jr. sold 1,858 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $86.08, for a total transaction of $159,936.64. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 10,448 shares in the company, valued at approximately $899,363.84. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. In other Advance Auto Parts news, EVP Herman L. Word, Jr. sold 1,858 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $86.08, for a total transaction of $159,936.64. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 10,448 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $899,363.84. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director Brent Windom acquired 4,700 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 27th. The stock was bought at an average price of $85.34 per share, with a total value of $401,098.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now directly owns 10,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $853,400. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Company insiders own 0.35% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of AAP. Allworth Financial LP lifted its stake in Advance Auto Parts by 190.0% during the 4th quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 406 shares of the company’s stock valued at $25,000 after acquiring an additional 266 shares during the period. Principal Securities Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Advance Auto Parts during the 4th quarter valued at $27,000. Hexagon Capital Partners LLC lifted its position in Advance Auto Parts by 267.7% during the first quarter. Hexagon Capital Partners LLC now owns 353 shares of the company’s stock valued at $30,000 after purchasing an additional 257 shares in the last quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC bought a new position in shares of Advance Auto Parts in the first quarter worth about $34,000. Finally, Quarry LP increased its holdings in Advance Auto Parts by 285.7% in the 4th quarter. Quarry LP now owns 702 shares of the company’s stock worth $43,000 after acquiring an additional 520 shares in the last quarter. 88.75% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Advance Auto Parts, Inc provides automotive replacement parts, accessories, batteries, and maintenance items for domestic and imported cars, vans, sport utility vehicles, and light and heavy duty trucks. The company offers battery accessories; belts and hoses; brakes and brake pads; chassis and climate control parts; clutches and drive shafts; engines and engine parts; exhaust systems and parts; hub assemblies; ignition components and wires; radiators and cooling parts; starters and alternators; and steering and alignment parts.

