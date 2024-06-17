Broadcom (NASDAQ:AVGO) PT Raised to $2,050.00 at Jefferies Financial Group

Broadcom (NASDAQ:AVGO – Free Report) had its target price raised by Jefferies Financial Group from $1,550.00 to $2,050.00 in a research report sent to investors on Thursday morning, Benzinga reports. Jefferies Financial Group currently has a buy rating on the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock.

A number of other brokerages also recently weighed in on AVGO. Melius began coverage on shares of Broadcom in a report on Monday, June 3rd. They issued a buy rating and a $1,850.00 price target for the company. Rosenblatt Securities reaffirmed a buy rating and set a $1,500.00 price objective on shares of Broadcom in a research report on Wednesday, June 12th. UBS Group lifted their target price on Broadcom to $1,480.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research report on Monday, February 26th. Truist Financial upped their price target on Broadcom from $1,566.00 to $2,045.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a report on Thursday. Finally, Cantor Fitzgerald lifted their price objective on Broadcom from $1,300.00 to $1,600.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a report on Monday, March 4th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-six have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of Moderate Buy and an average price target of $1,667.48.

Broadcom Trading Up 3.3 %

Shares of NASDAQ:AVGO opened at $1,735.04 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.05, a quick ratio of 1.24 and a current ratio of 1.34. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $1,360.12 and its 200-day moving average is $1,255.24. The company has a market cap of $807.64 billion, a P/E ratio of 74.63, a P/E/G ratio of 3.45 and a beta of 1.17. Broadcom has a 52-week low of $795.09 and a 52-week high of $1,747.24.

Shares of Broadcom are scheduled to split before the market opens on Monday, July 15th. The 10-1 split was announced on Wednesday, June 12th. The newly created shares will be distributed to shareholders after the market closes on Friday, July 12th.

Broadcom (NASDAQ:AVGO – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, June 12th. The semiconductor manufacturer reported $10.96 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $10.78 by $0.18. Broadcom had a return on equity of 43.01% and a net margin of 24.10%. The company had revenue of $12.49 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $12.06 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $9.51 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 43.0% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts predict that Broadcom will post 36.24 earnings per share for the current year.

Broadcom Announces Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 28th. Investors of record on Monday, June 24th will be issued a $5.25 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Monday, June 24th. This represents a $21.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.21%. Broadcom’s dividend payout ratio is 90.32%.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other Broadcom news, Director Kenneth Hao sold 9,160 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $1,388.13, for a total value of $12,715,270.80. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 45 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $62,465.85. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. In related news, Director Kenneth Hao sold 9,160 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $1,388.13, for a total value of $12,715,270.80. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 45 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $62,465.85. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, insider Charlie B. Kawwas sold 5,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, March 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $1,344.00, for a total value of $6,720,000.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 16,575 shares in the company, valued at approximately $22,276,800. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 26,770 shares of company stock worth $36,242,096 in the last 90 days. Corporate insiders own 2.00% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Trading of Broadcom

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Legend Financial Advisors Inc. raised its stake in shares of Broadcom by 72.7% during the first quarter. Legend Financial Advisors Inc. now owns 19 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $25,000 after buying an additional 8 shares during the last quarter. Stuart Chaussee & Associates Inc. acquired a new stake in Broadcom during the 4th quarter worth $25,000. Richardson Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Broadcom during the 1st quarter valued at $29,000. Delta Asset Management LLC TN lifted its stake in shares of Broadcom by 242.9% in the 1st quarter. Delta Asset Management LLC TN now owns 24 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $32,000 after purchasing an additional 17 shares during the period. Finally, PSI Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of Broadcom by 66.7% in the 4th quarter. PSI Advisors LLC now owns 25 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $28,000 after purchasing an additional 10 shares during the last quarter. 76.43% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

About Broadcom

Broadcom Inc designs, develops, and supplies various semiconductor devices with a focus on complex digital and mixed signal complementary metal oxide semiconductor based devices and analog III-V based products worldwide. The company operates in two segments, Semiconductor Solutions and Infrastructure Software.

