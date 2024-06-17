Broadcom (NASDAQ:AVGO) PT Raised to $2,000.00 at Bank of America

Broadcom (NASDAQ:AVGO – Free Report) had its price objective boosted by Bank of America from $1,680.00 to $2,000.00 in a research note published on Thursday morning, Benzinga reports. They currently have a buy rating on the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock.

A number of other research firms also recently commented on AVGO. Benchmark reaffirmed a buy rating and issued a $1,720.00 target price on shares of Broadcom in a research report on Thursday, March 21st. Barclays raised their price objective on Broadcom from $1,405.00 to $1,500.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a report on Wednesday, April 17th. Susquehanna boosted their target price on Broadcom from $1,400.00 to $1,550.00 and gave the company a positive rating in a report on Wednesday, February 28th. Rosenblatt Securities restated a buy rating and set a $1,500.00 price target on shares of Broadcom in a research note on Wednesday, June 12th. Finally, Truist Financial boosted their price objective on Broadcom from $1,566.00 to $2,045.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research note on Thursday. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-six have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and an average price target of $1,667.48.

Get Broadcom alerts:

Get Our Latest Report on Broadcom

Broadcom Stock Up 3.3 %

Broadcom stock opened at $1,735.04 on Thursday. The stock has a market cap of $807.64 billion, a PE ratio of 74.63, a P/E/G ratio of 3.45 and a beta of 1.17. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.05, a current ratio of 1.34 and a quick ratio of 1.24. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $1,360.12 and its two-hundred day moving average is $1,255.24. Broadcom has a 1-year low of $795.09 and a 1-year high of $1,747.24.

Broadcom’s stock is going to split on the morning of Monday, July 15th. The 10-1 split was announced on Wednesday, June 12th. The newly issued shares will be distributed to shareholders after the market closes on Friday, July 12th.

Broadcom (NASDAQ:AVGO – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, June 12th. The semiconductor manufacturer reported $10.96 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $10.78 by $0.18. The firm had revenue of $12.49 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $12.06 billion. Broadcom had a return on equity of 43.01% and a net margin of 24.10%. The firm’s revenue was up 43.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $9.51 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Broadcom will post 36.24 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Broadcom Dividend Announcement

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 28th. Stockholders of record on Monday, June 24th will be given a dividend of $5.25 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, June 24th. This represents a $21.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.21%. Broadcom’s payout ratio is 90.32%.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, insider Mark David Brazeal sold 2,500 shares of Broadcom stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $1,318.97, for a total transaction of $3,297,425.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 46,974 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $61,957,296.78. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. In other news, Director Kenneth Hao sold 9,160 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $1,388.13, for a total value of $12,715,270.80. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 45 shares in the company, valued at $62,465.85. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, insider Mark David Brazeal sold 2,500 shares of Broadcom stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $1,318.97, for a total value of $3,297,425.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 46,974 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $61,957,296.78. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 26,770 shares of company stock worth $36,242,096 in the last quarter. Company insiders own 2.00% of the company’s stock.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Broadcom

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in AVGO. SRN Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of Broadcom by 5.7% during the 1st quarter. SRN Advisors LLC now owns 1,380 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $1,829,000 after purchasing an additional 74 shares during the last quarter. Mosaic Family Wealth Partners LLC purchased a new position in shares of Broadcom during the first quarter valued at approximately $213,000. Jackson Wealth Management LLC boosted its position in Broadcom by 2.2% during the first quarter. Jackson Wealth Management LLC now owns 18,312 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $24,271,000 after acquiring an additional 386 shares during the last quarter. American Trust grew its stake in Broadcom by 9.8% in the 1st quarter. American Trust now owns 495 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $656,000 after acquiring an additional 44 shares during the period. Finally, Cypress Asset Management Inc. TX raised its holdings in Broadcom by 26.1% in the 1st quarter. Cypress Asset Management Inc. TX now owns 6,190 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $8,345,000 after acquiring an additional 1,282 shares during the last quarter. 76.43% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Broadcom

(Get Free Report)

Broadcom Inc designs, develops, and supplies various semiconductor devices with a focus on complex digital and mixed signal complementary metal oxide semiconductor based devices and analog III-V based products worldwide. The company operates in two segments, Semiconductor Solutions and Infrastructure Software.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Broadcom Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Broadcom and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.