Broadcom (NASDAQ:AVGO) Price Target Increased to $2,000.00 by Analysts at Oppenheimer

Broadcom (NASDAQ:AVGO – Free Report) had its price objective boosted by Oppenheimer from $1,500.00 to $2,000.00 in a research note released on Thursday morning, Benzinga reports. The firm currently has an outperform rating on the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock.

Other equities research analysts have also recently issued reports about the company. Melius Research initiated coverage on Broadcom in a research note on Monday, June 3rd. They issued a buy rating and a $1,850.00 price target on the stock. Citigroup reiterated a buy rating and issued a $1,560.00 price target on shares of Broadcom in a research note on Tuesday, June 11th. Cantor Fitzgerald boosted their price objective on shares of Broadcom from $1,300.00 to $1,600.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a research note on Monday, March 4th. Benchmark restated a buy rating and issued a $1,720.00 price objective on shares of Broadcom in a report on Thursday, March 21st. Finally, Morgan Stanley reiterated an overweight rating and set a $1,658.00 target price on shares of Broadcom in a report on Monday, June 10th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-six have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus target price of $1,667.48.

Broadcom Price Performance

AVGO opened at $1,735.04 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.05, a current ratio of 1.34 and a quick ratio of 1.24. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $1,360.12 and its 200 day simple moving average is $1,255.24. The firm has a market cap of $807.64 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 74.63, a PEG ratio of 3.45 and a beta of 1.17. Broadcom has a 1 year low of $795.09 and a 1 year high of $1,747.24.

Shares of Broadcom are scheduled to split on Monday, July 15th. The 10-1 split was announced on Wednesday, June 12th. The newly issued shares will be issued to shareholders after the closing bell on Friday, July 12th.

Broadcom (NASDAQ:AVGO – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, June 12th. The semiconductor manufacturer reported $10.96 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $10.78 by $0.18. The firm had revenue of $12.49 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $12.06 billion. Broadcom had a net margin of 24.10% and a return on equity of 43.01%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 43.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $9.51 earnings per share. As a group, analysts predict that Broadcom will post 36.24 earnings per share for the current year.

Broadcom Dividend Announcement

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 28th. Stockholders of record on Monday, June 24th will be issued a $5.25 dividend. This represents a $21.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.21%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, June 24th. Broadcom’s payout ratio is currently 90.32%.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other Broadcom news, insider Charlie B. Kawwas sold 5,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, March 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $1,344.00, for a total value of $6,720,000.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 16,575 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $22,276,800. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. In other Broadcom news, insider Charlie B. Kawwas sold 5,000 shares of Broadcom stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $1,344.00, for a total value of $6,720,000.00. Following the sale, the insider now owns 16,575 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $22,276,800. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director Justine Page sold 110 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, April 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $1,323.00, for a total value of $145,530.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 3,125 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,134,375. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 26,770 shares of company stock valued at $36,242,096 over the last three months. 2.00% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Broadcom

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Norges Bank acquired a new position in Broadcom during the fourth quarter worth about $6,225,987,000. International Assets Investment Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Broadcom by 113,495.7% during the 4th quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC now owns 3,327,217 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $37,140,060,000 after acquiring an additional 3,324,288 shares during the period. Swedbank AB acquired a new stake in shares of Broadcom in the first quarter worth approximately $2,835,737,000. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its stake in Broadcom by 3.0% during the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 44,651,273 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $59,181,244,000 after acquiring an additional 1,303,462 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Jennison Associates LLC lifted its position in Broadcom by 43.9% during the first quarter. Jennison Associates LLC now owns 4,141,025 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $5,488,556,000 after buying an additional 1,263,957 shares in the last quarter. 76.43% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Broadcom Company Profile

Broadcom Inc designs, develops, and supplies various semiconductor devices with a focus on complex digital and mixed signal complementary metal oxide semiconductor based devices and analog III-V based products worldwide. The company operates in two segments, Semiconductor Solutions and Infrastructure Software.

