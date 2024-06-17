BNB (BNB) Trading 1.9% Lower This Week

BNB (BNB) traded down 0.1% against the U.S. dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 17:00 PM Eastern on June 17th. One BNB coin can currently be bought for approximately $607.50 or 0.00911589 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. During the last seven days, BNB has traded 1.9% lower against the U.S. dollar. BNB has a total market cap of $89.66 billion and $1.82 billion worth of BNB was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

About BNB

BNB is a BFT coin that uses the BEP-2 hashing algorithm. It was first traded on June 27th, 2017. BNB’s total supply is 147,584,013 coins. The official website for BNB is bnbchain.org/en. BNB’s official Twitter account is @bnbchain and its Facebook page is accessible here. The Reddit community for BNB is https://reddit.com/r/bnbchainofficial and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here.

Get BNB alerts:

According to CryptoCompare, “BNB (BNB) is a cryptocurrency . BNB has a current supply of 147,584,060.1009818. The last known price of BNB is 606.21433896 USD and is up 0.09 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 2181 active market(s) with $1,442,216,266.11 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://bnbchain.org/en.”

Buying and Selling BNB

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as BNB directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade BNB should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, GDAX or Coinbase . Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy BNB using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for BNB Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for BNB and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.