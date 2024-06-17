BMO Capital Markets Cuts Gold Fields (NYSE:GFI) Price Target to $13.50

Gold Fields (NYSE:GFI – Free Report) had its price objective trimmed by BMO Capital Markets from $14.00 to $13.50 in a report published on Friday morning, Benzinga reports. The firm currently has an underperform rating on the stock.

A number of other analysts have also weighed in on the stock. Scotiabank reduced their price objective on shares of Gold Fields from $18.00 to $17.00 and set a sector perform rating on the stock in a research report on Friday. StockNews.com upgraded shares of Gold Fields from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research note on Thursday, March 28th. UBS Group downgraded shares of Gold Fields from a buy rating to a neutral rating in a report on Wednesday, April 10th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price objective on Gold Fields from $17.00 to $18.00 and gave the stock a neutral rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 28th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $16.17.

Gold Fields Stock Performance

Institutional Trading of Gold Fields

GFI opened at $13.54 on Friday. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $16.48 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $15.13. Gold Fields has a 52 week low of $10.31 and a 52 week high of $18.97. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.22, a current ratio of 1.25 and a quick ratio of 0.70.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC raised its holdings in Gold Fields by 26.7% in the third quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 24,895 shares of the company’s stock valued at $270,000 after acquiring an additional 5,242 shares in the last quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp increased its holdings in shares of Gold Fields by 57.7% in the 3rd quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp now owns 200,983 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,183,000 after purchasing an additional 73,561 shares in the last quarter. Blair William & Co. IL purchased a new position in Gold Fields in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $134,000. Deutsche Bank AG raised its position in Gold Fields by 3,507.0% during the third quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 1,272,869 shares of the company’s stock worth $13,823,000 after acquiring an additional 1,237,580 shares during the last quarter. Finally, QRG Capital Management Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Gold Fields in the third quarter valued at $116,000. 26.02% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Gold Fields

Gold Fields Limited operates as a gold producer with reserves and resources in Chile, South Africa, Ghana, Canada, Australia, and Peru. It also explores for copper and silver deposits. The company was founded in 1887 and is based in Sandton, South Africa.

