Block, Inc. (NYSE:SQ) Receives $87.59 Consensus PT from Brokerages

Block, Inc. (NYSE:SQ – Get Free Report) has been given an average recommendation of “Moderate Buy” by the thirty-four ratings firms that are presently covering the stock, Marketbeat Ratings reports. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and twenty-seven have assigned a buy rating to the company. The average 1 year target price among brokers that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $87.59.

Several brokerages have weighed in on SQ. Citigroup upped their target price on shares of Block from $86.00 to $90.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, May 6th. Robert W. Baird raised their target price on shares of Block from $98.00 to $100.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, May 3rd. Benchmark reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $99.00 price target on shares of Block in a report on Friday, May 3rd. Morgan Stanley reissued an “underweight” rating and set a $60.00 price objective (down from $62.00) on shares of Block in a report on Thursday, April 4th. Finally, Seaport Res Ptn raised shares of Block from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, February 23rd.

Get Block alerts:

Get Our Latest Analysis on SQ

Block Trading Down 0.3 %

SQ opened at $62.15 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16, a current ratio of 1.64 and a quick ratio of 1.64. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $70.23 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $71.86. Block has a 1-year low of $38.85 and a 1-year high of $87.52. The firm has a market capitalization of $38.35 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 80.71, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.45 and a beta of 2.54.

Block (NYSE:SQ – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, May 2nd. The technology company reported $0.47 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.15 by $0.32. The firm had revenue of $5.96 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.75 billion. Block had a net margin of 2.18% and a return on equity of 2.04%. Analysts expect that Block will post 1.28 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Insider Buying and Selling at Block

In other news, insider Brian Grassadonia sold 111,666 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, April 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $82.73, for a total value of $9,238,128.18. Following the sale, the insider now owns 485,645 shares in the company, valued at $40,177,410.85. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. In other news, CAO Ajmere Dale sold 500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, April 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $84.75, for a total transaction of $42,375.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 68,323 shares in the company, valued at $5,790,374.25. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, insider Brian Grassadonia sold 111,666 shares of Block stock in a transaction on Monday, April 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $82.73, for a total value of $9,238,128.18. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 485,645 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $40,177,410.85. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 247,739 shares of company stock worth $18,584,747. 10.49% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Block

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Clearbridge Investments LLC raised its position in shares of Block by 10.4% during the 3rd quarter. Clearbridge Investments LLC now owns 1,222,600 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $54,112,000 after purchasing an additional 115,132 shares during the last quarter. Bares Capital Management Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Block by 2.0% during the 4th quarter. Bares Capital Management Inc. now owns 4,487,251 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $347,089,000 after buying an additional 87,826 shares during the last quarter. Trivest Advisors Ltd purchased a new stake in Block during the 4th quarter worth $157,021,000. IFG Advisory LLC purchased a new position in Block in the 4th quarter valued at about $213,000. Finally, CenterBook Partners LP purchased a new position in Block in the 3rd quarter valued at about $359,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 70.44% of the company’s stock.

Block Company Profile

(Get Free Report

Square, Inc provides payment and point-of-sale solutions in the United States and internationally. The company's commerce ecosystem includes point-of-sale software and hardware that enables sellers to turn mobile and computing devices into payment and point-of-sale solutions. It offers hardware products, including Magstripe reader, which enables swiped transactions of magnetic stripe cards; Contactless and chip reader that accepts EMV® chip cards and Near Field Communication payments; Chip card reader, which accepts EMV® chip cards and enables swiped transactions of magnetic stripe cards; Square Stand, which enables an iPad to be used as a payment terminal or full point of sale solution; and Square Register that combines its hardware, point-of-sale software, and payments technology, as well as managed payments solutions.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Block Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Block and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.