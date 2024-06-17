Big Lots (NYSE:BIG) Downgraded by StockNews.com

StockNews.com lowered shares of Big Lots (NYSE:BIG – Free Report) from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research report report published on Friday morning.

Separately, Telsey Advisory Group restated a market perform rating and issued a $2.50 target price on shares of Big Lots in a research report on Friday. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and one has given a hold rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of Reduce and an average target price of $4.60.

Shares of Big Lots stock opened at $2.07 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $61.09 million, a P/E ratio of -0.13 and a beta of 2.28. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 7.05, a current ratio of 1.39 and a quick ratio of 0.16. The business has a 50-day moving average of $3.40 and a two-hundred day moving average of $4.82. Big Lots has a 1 year low of $2.06 and a 1 year high of $11.06.

Big Lots (NYSE:BIG – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, June 6th. The company reported ($4.51) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($4.23) by ($0.28). Big Lots had a negative return on equity of 147.35% and a negative net margin of 10.44%. The company had revenue of $1.01 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.04 billion. During the same period last year, the firm earned ($3.40) EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 10.2% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts predict that Big Lots will post -11.62 EPS for the current year.

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of BIG. AJOVista LLC bought a new position in shares of Big Lots during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $30,000. Yousif Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Big Lots in the 4th quarter worth about $95,000. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System bought a new position in Big Lots in the 1st quarter worth about $54,000. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC lifted its stake in Big Lots by 1,676.6% in the 4th quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 14,408 shares of the company’s stock worth $112,000 after purchasing an additional 13,597 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. bought a new position in shares of Big Lots during the 4th quarter valued at about $125,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 75.96% of the company’s stock.

Big Lots, Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates as a home discount retailer in the United States. The company offers products under various merchandising categories, such as furniture category that includes upholstery, mattresses, home décor, case goods, and ready-to-assemble departments; seasonal category, which comprises patio furniture, gazebos, Christmas trim, lawn and garden, and other holiday departments; soft home category consists of apparel, hosiery, jewelry; frames, fashion and utility bedding, bath, window, decorative textiles, and area rugs departments; and food category that includes beverages and grocery, specialty foods, and candy and snacks departments.

