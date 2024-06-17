BEST Inc. (NYSE:BEST) Sees Large Growth in Short Interest

BEST Inc. (NYSE:BEST – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a significant growth in short interest in May. As of May 31st, there was short interest totalling 55,200 shares, a growth of 12.7% from the May 15th total of 49,000 shares. Approximately 0.4% of the shares of the stock are sold short. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 13,400 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 4.1 days.
BEST Price Performance
Shares of BEST traded down $0.01 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $2.32. 13,668 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 22,405. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 132.28, a current ratio of 0.64 and a quick ratio of 0.64. The company has a market capitalization of $46.82 million, a PE ratio of -0.44 and a beta of 0.86. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $2.10 and a 200-day simple moving average of $2.24. BEST has a one year low of $1.68 and a one year high of $2.94.
BEST (NYSE:BEST – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, March 27th. The company reported ($1.08) earnings per share for the quarter. BEST had a negative net margin of 8.57% and a negative return on equity of 953.33%. The company had revenue of $314.97 million during the quarter.
Institutional Investors Weigh In On BEST
About BEST
BEST Inc operates as a smart supply chain service provider in the People's Republic of China. Its proprietary technology platform, BEST Cloud, enables its ecosystem participants to operate their businesses through various SaaS-based applications. The company applies its technologies to a range of applications, such as network and route optimization, swap bodies, sorting line automation, smart warehouses, and store management.
Read More
- Five stocks we like better than BEST
- Health Care Stocks Explained: Why You Might Want to Invest
- MarketBeat Week in Review – 6/10 – 6/14
- Best Stocks Under $10.00
- Top 5 High-Performance Cryptocurrency ETFs to Watch
- How to buy stock: A step-by-step guide for beginners
- 3 Stocks That Plummeted After the Post-Fed Speech Crash
Receive News & Ratings for BEST Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for BEST and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.