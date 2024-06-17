BEST Inc. (NYSE:BEST) Sees Large Growth in Short Interest

BEST Inc. (NYSE:BEST – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a significant growth in short interest in May. As of May 31st, there was short interest totalling 55,200 shares, a growth of 12.7% from the May 15th total of 49,000 shares. Approximately 0.4% of the shares of the stock are sold short. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 13,400 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 4.1 days.

Shares of BEST traded down $0.01 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $2.32. 13,668 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 22,405. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 132.28, a current ratio of 0.64 and a quick ratio of 0.64. The company has a market capitalization of $46.82 million, a PE ratio of -0.44 and a beta of 0.86. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $2.10 and a 200-day simple moving average of $2.24. BEST has a one year low of $1.68 and a one year high of $2.94.

BEST (NYSE:BEST – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, March 27th. The company reported ($1.08) earnings per share for the quarter. BEST had a negative net margin of 8.57% and a negative return on equity of 953.33%. The company had revenue of $314.97 million during the quarter.

An institutional investor recently bought a new position in BEST stock. Deuterium Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of BEST Inc. ( NYSE:BEST Free Report ) during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund acquired 32,409 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $71,000. Deuterium Capital Management LLC owned approximately 0.16% of BEST as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. 5.09% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

BEST Inc operates as a smart supply chain service provider in the People's Republic of China. Its proprietary technology platform, BEST Cloud, enables its ecosystem participants to operate their businesses through various SaaS-based applications. The company applies its technologies to a range of applications, such as network and route optimization, swap bodies, sorting line automation, smart warehouses, and store management.

