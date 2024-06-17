Benitec Biopharma (NASDAQ:BNTC) Coverage Initiated at Piper Sandler

Piper Sandler began coverage on shares of Benitec Biopharma (NASDAQ:BNTC – Free Report) in a research note released on Thursday morning, Marketbeat reports. The brokerage issued an overweight rating and a $30.00 price target on the biotechnology company’s stock.

Separately, JMP Securities raised their price objective on Benitec Biopharma from $10.00 to $16.00 and gave the company a market outperform rating in a research note on Monday, April 22nd.

Benitec Biopharma Price Performance

BNTC opened at $7.31 on Thursday. Benitec Biopharma has a fifty-two week low of $1.86 and a fifty-two week high of $10.70. The business has a 50-day moving average of $7.67 and a 200-day moving average of $5.13. The company has a quick ratio of 4.18, a current ratio of 4.18 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01.

Benitec Biopharma (NASDAQ:BNTC – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, May 13th. The biotechnology company reported ($1.64) earnings per share for the quarter. Equities research analysts anticipate that Benitec Biopharma will post -7.67 EPS for the current year.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A hedge fund recently bought a new stake in Benitec Biopharma stock. Adage Capital Partners GP L.L.C. purchased a new position in Benitec Biopharma Inc. (NASDAQ:BNTC – Free Report) during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund purchased 189,188 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock, valued at approximately $572,000. Adage Capital Partners GP L.L.C. owned 7.42% of Benitec Biopharma as of its most recent SEC filing. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 52.19% of the company’s stock.

About Benitec Biopharma

Benitec Biopharma Inc, a clinical-stage biotechnology company, focuses on the development of novel genetic medicines. The company develops DNA-directed RNA interference-based therapeutics for chronic and life-threatening human conditions. It is developing BB-301, an adeno-associated virus based gene therapy agent for treating oculopharyngeal muscular dystrophy.

