Benchmark Boosts HEICO (NYSE:HEI) Price Target to $245.00

HEICO (NYSE:HEI – Free Report) had its target price upped by Benchmark from $185.00 to $245.00 in a research note released on Friday morning, Benzinga reports. Benchmark currently has a buy rating on the aerospace company’s stock.

Several other equities research analysts also recently commented on HEI. Stifel Nicolaus boosted their price objective on HEICO from $215.00 to $230.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a report on Monday, May 6th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their price objective on shares of HEICO from $209.00 to $235.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 21st. Morgan Stanley raised shares of HEICO from an underweight rating to an equal weight rating and increased their target price for the company from $178.00 to $225.00 in a research report on Tuesday, June 4th. Truist Financial reaffirmed a buy rating and set a $240.00 price objective (up from $229.00) on shares of HEICO in a report on Thursday, May 30th. Finally, Robert W. Baird boosted their price target on shares of HEICO from $223.00 to $243.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a research report on Thursday, May 30th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and an average price target of $232.67.

NYSE HEI opened at $225.17 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $31.19 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 70.81, a PEG ratio of 3.37 and a beta of 1.21. HEICO has a twelve month low of $155.42 and a twelve month high of $229.30. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $210.69 and a 200 day simple moving average of $193.35. The company has a quick ratio of 1.57, a current ratio of 3.52 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.69.

HEICO (NYSE:HEI – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 28th. The aerospace company reported $0.88 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.80 by $0.08. The business had revenue of $955.40 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $951.24 million. HEICO had a net margin of 12.62% and a return on equity of 14.26%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 38.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.76 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts expect that HEICO will post 3.53 EPS for the current year.

In other HEICO news, Director Frank J. Schwitter sold 400 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $193.70, for a total value of $77,480.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 1,255 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $243,093.50. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. In other HEICO news, Director Frank J. Schwitter sold 400 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $193.70, for a total transaction of $77,480.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 1,255 shares in the company, valued at $243,093.50. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, Director Alan Schriesheim sold 26,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $192.18, for a total transaction of $4,996,680.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 155,862 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $29,953,559.16. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 8.10% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Zeno Equity Partners LLP purchased a new position in shares of HEICO during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Psagot Value Holdings Ltd. Israel bought a new position in shares of HEICO in the 4th quarter worth approximately $70,000. Beaumont Financial Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of HEICO in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $200,000. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of HEICO in the 4th quarter worth about $202,000. Finally, Anchor Investment Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of HEICO in the 4th quarter worth approximately $203,000. Institutional investors own 27.12% of the company’s stock.

HEICO Corporation, through its subsidiaries, designs, manufactures, and sells aerospace, defense, and electronic related products and services in the United States and internationally. Its Flight Support Group segment provides jet engine and aircraft component replacement parts; thermal insulation blankets and parts; renewable/reusable insulation systems; and specialty components.

