BellRing Brands, Inc. (NYSE:BRBR) Receives Average Rating of “Moderate Buy” from Brokerages

BellRing Brands, Inc. (NYSE:BRBR – Get Free Report) has received an average rating of “Moderate Buy” from the thirteen ratings firms that are covering the firm, MarketBeat reports. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and ten have issued a buy recommendation on the company. The average 12-month target price among analysts that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $62.23.

A number of brokerages recently issued reports on BRBR. Barclays upped their price target on BellRing Brands from $62.00 to $65.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, May 9th. TD Cowen boosted their price objective on BellRing Brands from $64.00 to $70.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 8th. Stifel Nicolaus boosted their price objective on BellRing Brands from $63.00 to $67.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 8th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft assumed coverage on BellRing Brands in a research note on Thursday, May 23rd. They issued a “buy” rating and a $67.00 price objective for the company. Finally, Evercore ISI boosted their price objective on BellRing Brands from $60.00 to $65.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 8th.

Get BellRing Brands alerts:

View Our Latest Analysis on BRBR

BellRing Brands Stock Down 2.4 %

Shares of BRBR opened at $55.20 on Wednesday. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $57.31 and a 200 day moving average price of $56.80. The company has a market capitalization of $7.20 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 38.33, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.55 and a beta of 0.85. BellRing Brands has a 52-week low of $34.58 and a 52-week high of $62.76.

BellRing Brands (NYSE:BRBR – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, May 6th. The company reported $0.45 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.34 by $0.11. The firm had revenue of $494.60 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $467.22 million. BellRing Brands had a negative return on equity of 70.95% and a net margin of 10.39%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 28.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.24 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts anticipate that BellRing Brands will post 1.81 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Insider Transactions at BellRing Brands

In other news, Chairman Robert V. Vitale sold 15,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $60.15, for a total transaction of $902,250.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chairman now owns 215,054 shares in the company, valued at $12,935,498.10. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Company insiders own 0.80% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Rise Advisors LLC acquired a new position in BellRing Brands during the first quarter worth $32,000. Parallel Advisors LLC grew its holdings in BellRing Brands by 153.6% in the fourth quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 596 shares of the company’s stock valued at $33,000 after purchasing an additional 361 shares during the last quarter. E Fund Management Hong Kong Co. Ltd. acquired a new stake in BellRing Brands in the first quarter valued at $37,000. Global Wealth Management Investment Advisory Inc. acquired a new stake in BellRing Brands in the fourth quarter valued at $44,000. Finally, Parkside Financial Bank & Trust grew its holdings in BellRing Brands by 108.2% in the third quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust now owns 1,224 shares of the company’s stock valued at $50,000 after purchasing an additional 636 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 94.97% of the company’s stock.

About BellRing Brands

(Get Free Report

BellRing Brands, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides various nutrition products in the United States. The company offers ready-to-drink (RTD) protein shakes, other RTD beverages, powders, nutrition bars, and other products primarily under the Premier Protein and Dymatize brands. It distributes its products through club, food, drug, mass, eCommerce, specialty, and convenience channels.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for BellRing Brands Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for BellRing Brands and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.