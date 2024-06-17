Barinthus Biotherapeutics (NASDAQ:BRNS) Receives “Outperform” Rating from William Blair

William Blair reaffirmed their outperform rating on shares of Barinthus Biotherapeutics (NASDAQ:BRNS – Free Report) in a research report report published on Thursday, RTT News reports.

Several other research analysts have also issued reports on BRNS. Barclays decreased their target price on Barinthus Biotherapeutics from $7.00 to $3.00 and set an overweight rating for the company in a research report on Thursday. HC Wainwright reaffirmed a buy rating and set a $8.00 price objective on shares of Barinthus Biotherapeutics in a research report on Friday, June 7th.

Get Barinthus Biotherapeutics alerts:

Get Our Latest Report on Barinthus Biotherapeutics

Barinthus Biotherapeutics Stock Performance

Shares of BRNS stock opened at $1.83 on Thursday. Barinthus Biotherapeutics has a fifty-two week low of $1.64 and a fifty-two week high of $5.10. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $2.35 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $2.73. The company has a market capitalization of $71.42 million, a P/E ratio of -0.99 and a beta of -0.46.

Barinthus Biotherapeutics (NASDAQ:BRNS – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, May 13th. The company reported ($0.40) EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.64) by $0.24. As a group, equities analysts predict that Barinthus Biotherapeutics will post -2.3 earnings per share for the current year.

Institutional Trading of Barinthus Biotherapeutics

A hedge fund recently bought a new stake in Barinthus Biotherapeutics stock. DC Funds LP purchased a new position in Barinthus Biotherapeutics plc (NASDAQ:BRNS – Free Report) during the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm purchased 642,204 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,528,000. Barinthus Biotherapeutics comprises 14.8% of DC Funds LP’s holdings, making the stock its 3rd largest position. DC Funds LP owned approximately 1.65% of Barinthus Biotherapeutics as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. Institutional investors own 25.20% of the company’s stock.

Barinthus Biotherapeutics Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Barinthus Biotherapeutics plc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, engages in development of novel T cell immunotherapeutic candidates designed to guide the immune system to overcome chronic infectious diseases, autoimmunity, and cancer. The company's development pipeline includes VTP-300, an immunotherapeutic candidate under phase 2 studies as a potential component of a functional cure for chronic hepatitis B virus (HBV) infection; VTP-200, a non-surgical product candidate under phase 2 studies for treating persistent high-risk human papillomavirus (HPV) infection; VTP-1000, an autoimmune preclinical candidate designed to treat patients with celiac disease; VTP-1100 product candidate to target HPV16+ cancers; and VTP-850/850, a second-generation immunotherapeutic candidate under phase 2 studies to treat recurrent prostate cancer.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Barinthus Biotherapeutics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Barinthus Biotherapeutics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.