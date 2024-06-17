Barclays Begins Coverage on NetEase (NASDAQ:NTES)

Barclays assumed coverage on shares of NetEase (NASDAQ:NTES – Free Report) in a report released on Thursday morning, Marketbeat.com reports. The firm issued an equal weight rating and a $104.00 price target on the technology company’s stock.

Other equities research analysts also recently issued reports about the company. Benchmark raised their target price on NetEase from $144.00 to $145.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a report on Friday, May 24th. HSBC dropped their target price on NetEase from $130.00 to $126.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, April 24th. StockNews.com downgraded NetEase from a strong-buy rating to a buy rating in a report on Thursday, May 16th. Finally, Morgan Stanley reiterated an equal weight rating and set a $100.00 target price (down from $120.00) on shares of NetEase in a report on Thursday, May 23rd. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and an average price target of $123.00.

NetEase stock opened at $92.54 on Thursday. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $95.26 and its 200-day moving average is $99.28. The company has a market cap of $59.43 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.35, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.80 and a beta of 0.52. NetEase has a 12 month low of $81.30 and a 12 month high of $118.89.

NetEase (NASDAQ:NTES – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 23rd. The technology company reported $1.63 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.68 by ($0.05). The firm had revenue of $3.72 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.61 billion. NetEase had a return on equity of 24.19% and a net margin of 28.75%. Research analysts anticipate that NetEase will post 6.86 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 21st. Shareholders of record on Thursday, June 6th will be issued a dividend of $0.495 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, June 6th. This represents a $1.98 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.14%. NetEase’s dividend payout ratio is presently 30.54%.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Private Trust Co. NA grew its position in shares of NetEase by 418.9% in the 4th quarter. Private Trust Co. NA now owns 275 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $26,000 after acquiring an additional 222 shares in the last quarter. Chilton Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of NetEase in the 4th quarter worth approximately $37,000. USA Financial Formulas grew its position in shares of NetEase by 1,153.1% in the 4th quarter. USA Financial Formulas now owns 401 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $37,000 after acquiring an additional 369 shares in the last quarter. UMB Bank n.a. acquired a new position in shares of NetEase in the 1st quarter worth approximately $50,000. Finally, ORG Partners LLC acquired a new position in shares of NetEase in the 1st quarter worth approximately $50,000. 11.07% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

NetEase, Inc engages in online games, music streaming, online intelligent learning services, and internet content services businesses in China and internationally . The company operates through Games and Related Value-Added Services, Youdao, Cloud Music, and Innovative Businesses and Others segments.

