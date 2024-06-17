Bandwidth (NASDAQ:BAND) Downgraded by Morgan Stanley

Morgan Stanley lowered shares of Bandwidth (NASDAQ:BAND – Free Report) from an equal weight rating to an underweight rating in a research note published on Friday morning, MarketBeat.com reports. They currently have $15.00 price objective on the stock, down from their prior price objective of $18.00.

A number of other research analysts also recently issued reports on the stock. Canaccord Genuity Group boosted their target price on shares of Bandwidth from $38.00 to $40.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 8th. JMP Securities lifted their price objective on shares of Bandwidth from $32.00 to $36.00 and gave the company a market outperform rating in a report on Wednesday, May 8th. Barclays lifted their price objective on shares of Bandwidth from $22.00 to $28.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a report on Wednesday, May 8th. KeyCorp lifted their price objective on shares of Bandwidth from $21.00 to $32.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a report on Wednesday, May 8th. Finally, Needham & Company LLC reaffirmed a hold rating on shares of Bandwidth in a report on Friday, May 10th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $25.63.

Bandwidth Trading Down 15.4 %

NASDAQ:BAND opened at $15.65 on Friday. Bandwidth has a 12 month low of $9.34 and a 12 month high of $25.02. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $19.62 and a 200-day simple moving average of $16.69. The company has a current ratio of 2.36, a quick ratio of 2.36 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.41. The company has a market capitalization of $422.71 million, a P/E ratio of -13.97 and a beta of 1.49.

Bandwidth (NASDAQ:BAND – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, May 7th. The company reported ($0.14) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.06) by ($0.08). Bandwidth had a negative net margin of 4.60% and a negative return on equity of 2.49%. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Bandwidth will post 0.22 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, insider Devin M. Krupka sold 2,500 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, May 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $21.61, for a total transaction of $54,025.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 7,262 shares in the company, valued at approximately $156,931.82. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other news, CFO Daryl Raiford sold 7,600 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, June 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $20.80, for a total value of $158,080.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 60,476 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,257,900.80. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, insider Devin M. Krupka sold 2,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, May 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $21.61, for a total transaction of $54,025.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 7,262 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $156,931.82. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 36,073 shares of company stock valued at $722,990 in the last ninety days. Insiders own 6.20% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Bandwidth by 31.6% in the first quarter. Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. now owns 2,355 shares of the company’s stock valued at $43,000 after purchasing an additional 565 shares during the period. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale acquired a new stake in shares of Bandwidth in the third quarter valued at about $75,000. Quest Partners LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Bandwidth in the fourth quarter valued at about $145,000. Bayesian Capital Management LP acquired a new stake in shares of Bandwidth in the first quarter valued at about $187,000. Finally, Resurgent Financial Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of Bandwidth by 4.6% in the first quarter. Resurgent Financial Advisors LLC now owns 11,840 shares of the company’s stock valued at $216,000 after purchasing an additional 520 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 68.53% of the company’s stock.

Bandwidth is a leading enterprise cloud communications company. Companies like Cisco, Google, Microsoft, RingCentral, Uber, and Zoom use Bandwidth’s APIs to easily embed voice, messaging, and emergency services into software and applications. Bandwidth is the first and only CPaaS provider offering a robust selection of communications APIs built around their own IP voice network.

