Bandwidth Inc. (NASDAQ:BAND) Sees Significant Decrease in Short Interest

Bandwidth Inc. (NASDAQ:BAND – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a significant drop in short interest in the month of May. As of May 31st, there was short interest totalling 978,900 shares, a drop of 12.6% from the May 15th total of 1,120,000 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 272,800 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 3.6 days.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

BAND has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. Morgan Stanley cut Bandwidth from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating and lowered their target price for the company from $18.00 to $15.00 in a report on Friday. Canaccord Genuity Group lifted their price objective on Bandwidth from $38.00 to $40.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 8th. Needham & Company LLC reiterated a “hold” rating on shares of Bandwidth in a research report on Friday, May 10th. Robert W. Baird lifted their price target on Bandwidth from $21.00 to $25.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 8th. Finally, KeyCorp increased their price objective on shares of Bandwidth from $21.00 to $32.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 8th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $25.63.

Get Bandwidth alerts:

Check Out Our Latest Research Report on BAND

Insider Activity at Bandwidth

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Bandwidth

In other Bandwidth news, CEO David A. Morken sold 1,290 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $20.40, for a total value of $26,316.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 78,864 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,608,825.60. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link . In related news, CEO David A. Morken sold 1,290 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $20.40, for a total value of $26,316.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 78,864 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,608,825.60. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link . Also, COO Anthony Bartolo sold 7,798 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $18.75, for a total transaction of $146,212.50. Following the transaction, the chief operating officer now owns 76,469 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,433,793.75. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders sold 36,073 shares of company stock worth $722,990 over the last 90 days. Company insiders own 6.20% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. lifted its position in Bandwidth by 31.6% during the 1st quarter. Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. now owns 2,355 shares of the company’s stock worth $43,000 after acquiring an additional 565 shares in the last quarter. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale purchased a new stake in shares of Bandwidth during the third quarter valued at approximately $75,000. Quest Partners LLC acquired a new position in shares of Bandwidth during the fourth quarter worth $145,000. Bayesian Capital Management LP purchased a new position in shares of Bandwidth in the first quarter valued at $187,000. Finally, Resurgent Financial Advisors LLC grew its holdings in Bandwidth by 4.6% during the 1st quarter. Resurgent Financial Advisors LLC now owns 11,840 shares of the company’s stock valued at $216,000 after purchasing an additional 520 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 68.53% of the company’s stock.

Bandwidth Trading Down 1.7 %

Shares of NASDAQ BAND traded down $0.27 during midday trading on Monday, hitting $15.38. The stock had a trading volume of 340,228 shares, compared to its average volume of 328,836. Bandwidth has a 1-year low of $9.34 and a 1-year high of $25.02. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $19.62 and a 200 day moving average price of $16.69. The company has a quick ratio of 2.36, a current ratio of 2.36 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.41. The company has a market capitalization of $415.38 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -13.71 and a beta of 1.49.

Bandwidth (NASDAQ:BAND – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 7th. The company reported ($0.14) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.06) by ($0.08). Bandwidth had a negative return on equity of 2.49% and a negative net margin of 4.60%. On average, analysts predict that Bandwidth will post 0.22 earnings per share for the current year.

Bandwidth Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Bandwidth is a leading enterprise cloud communications company. Companies like Cisco, Google, Microsoft, RingCentral, Uber, and Zoom use Bandwidth’s APIs to easily embed voice, messaging, and emergency services into software and applications. Bandwidth is the first and only CPaaS provider offering a robust selection of communications APIs built around their own IP voice network.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Bandwidth Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Bandwidth and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.