Banco Bradesco S.A. (NYSE:BBDO) Announces Dividend Increase – $0.03 Per Share

Banco Bradesco S.A. (NYSE:BBDO – Get Free Report) declared a monthly dividend on Monday, June 17th, Wall Street Journal reports. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, July 3rd will be given a dividend of 0.0321 per share by the bank on Thursday, August 8th. This represents a $0.39 annualized dividend and a yield of 17.92%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, July 3rd. This is a positive change from Banco Bradesco’s previous monthly dividend of $0.00335.

Banco Bradesco has raised its dividend payment by an average of 26.7% per year over the last three years.

Shares of NYSE:BBDO traded up $0.02 during trading on Monday, hitting $2.15. The company had a trading volume of 8,067 shares, compared to its average volume of 19,043. The stock has a market cap of $22.92 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.26 and a beta of 1.16. Banco Bradesco has a one year low of $2.11 and a one year high of $3.21. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $2.33 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $2.61. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.54, a current ratio of 0.77 and a quick ratio of 0.77.

Banco Bradesco ( NYSE:BBDO Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 2nd. The bank reported $0.08 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. Banco Bradesco had a return on equity of 9.55% and a net margin of 6.70%. The business had revenue of $9.64 billion during the quarter.

Banco Bradesco SA, together with its subsidiaries, provides various banking products and services to individuals, corporates, and businesses in Brazil and internationally. The company operates through two segments, Banking and Insurance. It provides current, savings, click, and salary accounts; real estate credit, vehicle financing, payroll loans, mortgage loans, microcredit, leasing, and personal and installment credit; overdraft and agribusiness loans; debit and business cards; financial and security services; consortium products; car, personal accident, dental, travel, and life insurance; investment products; pension products; foreign currency exchange services; capitalization bonds; and internet banking services.

