Badger Meter (NYSE:BMI) Cut to Hold at StockNews.com

StockNews.com downgraded shares of Badger Meter (NYSE:BMI – Free Report) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a report released on Thursday morning.

Several other research analysts have also issued reports on the company. Northcoast Research upgraded Badger Meter from a sell rating to a neutral rating in a research report on Thursday, April 18th. Maxim Group upped their price target on Badger Meter from $190.00 to $207.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research report on Friday, April 19th. Stifel Nicolaus upped their price target on Badger Meter from $147.00 to $175.00 and gave the stock a hold rating in a research report on Friday, April 19th. Finally, Robert W. Baird boosted their price objective on shares of Badger Meter from $151.00 to $180.00 and gave the company a neutral rating in a report on Friday, April 19th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $164.80.

Badger Meter Trading Down 1.2 %

Shares of NYSE:BMI opened at $186.47 on Thursday. Badger Meter has a 12 month low of $134.06 and a 12 month high of $202.81. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $184.63 and a 200 day moving average price of $164.59. The company has a market cap of $5.48 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 53.74, a PEG ratio of 3.08 and a beta of 0.81.

Badger Meter (NYSE:BMI – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 18th. The scientific and technical instruments company reported $0.99 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.82 by $0.17. Badger Meter had a net margin of 13.81% and a return on equity of 20.26%. The firm had revenue of $196.80 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $182.25 million. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.66 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 23.7% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Badger Meter will post 3.89 EPS for the current year.

Badger Meter Dividend Announcement

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 7th. Investors of record on Friday, May 24th were given a dividend of $0.27 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, May 23rd. This represents a $1.08 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.58%. Badger Meter’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 31.12%.

Institutional Trading of Badger Meter

Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Wealth Alliance purchased a new stake in shares of Badger Meter in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $204,000. Allianz Asset Management GmbH boosted its position in shares of Badger Meter by 2.9% during the 4th quarter. Allianz Asset Management GmbH now owns 254,870 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $39,344,000 after purchasing an additional 7,094 shares during the period. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. boosted its position in shares of Badger Meter by 1.7% during the 4th quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 288,004 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $44,459,000 after purchasing an additional 4,766 shares during the period. Russell Investments Group Ltd. boosted its position in shares of Badger Meter by 88.0% during the 4th quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 26,362 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $4,070,000 after purchasing an additional 12,339 shares during the period. Finally, DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale boosted its position in shares of Badger Meter by 851.3% during the 4th quarter. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale now owns 141,591 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $21,585,000 after purchasing an additional 126,707 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 89.01% of the company’s stock.

Badger Meter Company Profile

Badger Meter, Inc manufactures and markets flow measurement, quality, control, and communication solutions worldwide. It offers mechanical or static water meters, and related radio and software technologies and services to municipal water utilities market. The company also provides flow instrumentation products, including meters, valves, and other sensing instruments to measure and control fluids going through a pipe or pipeline, including water, air, steam, and other liquids and gases to original equipment manufacturers as the primary flow measurement device within a product or system, as well as through manufacturers' representatives.

