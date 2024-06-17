B. Riley Wealth Advisors Inc. Purchases 18,739 Shares of Tesla, Inc. (NASDAQ:TSLA)

B. Riley Wealth Advisors Inc. grew its stake in shares of Tesla, Inc. (NASDAQ:TSLA – Free Report) by 19.7% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 114,042 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock after buying an additional 18,739 shares during the quarter. Tesla makes up 0.8% of B. Riley Wealth Advisors Inc.’s holdings, making the stock its 14th biggest holding. B. Riley Wealth Advisors Inc.’s holdings in Tesla were worth $28,337,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Wyrmwood Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Tesla during the fourth quarter worth $25,000. Lam Group Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Tesla during the fourth quarter worth $25,000. Mendota Financial Group LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Tesla by 202.2% during the fourth quarter. Mendota Financial Group LLC now owns 136 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock worth $34,000 after purchasing an additional 91 shares during the period. OLD Point Trust & Financial Services N A acquired a new position in shares of Tesla during the fourth quarter worth $37,000. Finally, Guardian Wealth Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Tesla during the fourth quarter worth $47,000. Institutional investors own 66.20% of the company’s stock.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Tesla news, SVP Andrew D. Baglino sold 10,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, April 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $176.20, for a total value of $1,850,100.00. Following the sale, the senior vice president now owns 31,230 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,502,726. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. In related news, SVP Andrew D. Baglino sold 10,500 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, April 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $176.20, for a total value of $1,850,100.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 31,230 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,502,726. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, SVP Xiaotong Zhu sold 650 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, June 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $174.21, for a total transaction of $113,236.50. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 65,155 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $11,350,652.55. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 104,855 shares of company stock valued at $19,285,643 in the last quarter. Insiders own 20.90% of the company’s stock.

Tesla Trading Up 5.3 %

Shares of TSLA stock traded up $9.43 on Monday, hitting $187.44. 109,570,506 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 96,924,328. The stock has a market capitalization of $597.78 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 47.43, a P/E/G ratio of 4.41 and a beta of 2.32. Tesla, Inc. has a one year low of $138.80 and a one year high of $299.29. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04, a quick ratio of 1.17 and a current ratio of 1.72. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $172.90 and its 200 day simple moving average is $194.98.

Tesla (NASDAQ:TSLA – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 23rd. The electric vehicle producer reported $0.35 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.35. The business had revenue of $21.30 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $22.15 billion. Tesla had a net margin of 14.37% and a return on equity of 13.18%. Equities analysts forecast that Tesla, Inc. will post 1.87 EPS for the current year.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of equities analysts have recently commented on the stock. Wedbush reiterated an “outperform” rating and set a $275.00 price target on shares of Tesla in a report on Friday. UBS Group dropped their target price on shares of Tesla from $160.00 to $147.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, April 24th. Evercore ISI dropped their target price on shares of Tesla from $155.00 to $145.00 and set an “in-line” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, April 29th. Jefferies Financial Group dropped their target price on shares of Tesla from $185.00 to $165.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, April 10th. Finally, Bank of America upgraded shares of Tesla from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $220.00 target price on the stock in a report on Wednesday, April 24th. Eight equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seventeen have issued a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $185.90.

Tesla Company Profile

Tesla, Inc designs, develops, manufactures, leases, and sells electric vehicles, and energy generation and storage systems in the United States, China, and internationally. The company operates in two segments, Automotive, and Energy Generation and Storage. The Automotive segment offers electric vehicles, as well as sells automotive regulatory credits; and non-warranty after-sales vehicle, used vehicles, body shop and parts, supercharging, retail merchandise, and vehicle insurance services.

