B. Riley Wealth Advisors Inc. Increases Stake in Agnico Eagle Mines Limited (NYSE:AEM)

B. Riley Wealth Advisors Inc. increased its holdings in Agnico Eagle Mines Limited (NYSE:AEM – Free Report) (TSE:AEM) by 0.7% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 184,254 shares of the mining company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,328 shares during the period. B. Riley Wealth Advisors Inc.’s holdings in Agnico Eagle Mines were worth $10,106,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Blair William & Co. IL boosted its position in Agnico Eagle Mines by 5.9% during the 3rd quarter. Blair William & Co. IL now owns 23,718 shares of the mining company’s stock valued at $1,078,000 after buying an additional 1,313 shares during the period. Raymond James & Associates boosted its position in Agnico Eagle Mines by 15.5% during the 4th quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 364,440 shares of the mining company’s stock valued at $19,990,000 after buying an additional 48,782 shares during the period. Beck Bode LLC purchased a new stake in Agnico Eagle Mines during the 4th quarter valued at $1,318,000. Wellington Management Group LLP boosted its position in Agnico Eagle Mines by 5.7% during the 3rd quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 632,403 shares of the mining company’s stock valued at $28,752,000 after buying an additional 34,072 shares during the period. Finally, Campbell & CO Investment Adviser LLC purchased a new stake in Agnico Eagle Mines during the 4th quarter valued at $2,297,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 68.34% of the company’s stock.

Get Agnico Eagle Mines alerts:

Agnico Eagle Mines Price Performance

Agnico Eagle Mines stock traded up $0.02 during trading on Monday, reaching $64.27. The company had a trading volume of 1,953,642 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,043,397. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $65.67 and its 200 day simple moving average is $57.15. Agnico Eagle Mines Limited has a 1-year low of $43.22 and a 1-year high of $71.50. The firm has a market capitalization of $32.15 billion, a PE ratio of 67.63, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.70 and a beta of 1.11. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.09, a quick ratio of 0.88 and a current ratio of 2.21.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Agnico Eagle Mines ( NYSE:AEM Get Free Report ) (TSE:AEM) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 25th. The mining company reported $0.76 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.60 by $0.16. Agnico Eagle Mines had a net margin of 6.79% and a return on equity of 6.09%. The firm had revenue of $1.83 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.78 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.57 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 21.2% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Agnico Eagle Mines Limited will post 3.2 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of brokerages recently issued reports on AEM. BMO Capital Markets lifted their price target on shares of Agnico Eagle Mines from $78.00 to $79.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 21st. Jefferies Financial Group lifted their target price on shares of Agnico Eagle Mines from $54.00 to $57.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, April 22nd. TD Securities lifted their target price on shares of Agnico Eagle Mines from $74.00 to $78.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 30th. CIBC lifted their target price on shares of Agnico Eagle Mines from $80.00 to $81.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 30th. Finally, National Bank Financial restated an “outperform overweight” rating on shares of Agnico Eagle Mines in a research report on Monday, April 8th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Agnico Eagle Mines has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $72.22.

View Our Latest Stock Report on Agnico Eagle Mines

Agnico Eagle Mines Company Profile

(Free Report)

Agnico Eagle Mines Limited, a gold mining company, exploration, development, and production of precious metals. It explores for gold. The company's mines are located in Canada, Australia, Finland and Mexico, with exploration and development activities in Canada, Australia, Europe, Latin America, and the United States.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Agnico Eagle Mines Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Agnico Eagle Mines and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.