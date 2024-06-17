B. Riley Wealth Advisors Inc. Has $17.78 Million Stock Holdings in SPDR Gold Shares (NYSEARCA:GLD)

B. Riley Wealth Advisors Inc. lessened its holdings in SPDR Gold Shares (NYSEARCA:GLD – Free Report) by 14.8% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 92,990 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 16,214 shares during the period. B. Riley Wealth Advisors Inc.’s holdings in SPDR Gold Shares were worth $17,777,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of GLD. Toronto Dominion Bank boosted its position in SPDR Gold Shares by 14.5% during the third quarter. Toronto Dominion Bank now owns 4,660,292 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $799,007,000 after purchasing an additional 591,368 shares during the last quarter. Scarborough Advisors LLC boosted its position in SPDR Gold Shares by 10,133.3% during the fourth quarter. Scarborough Advisors LLC now owns 2,662,393 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $508,970,000 after purchasing an additional 2,636,376 shares during the last quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC boosted its position in SPDR Gold Shares by 19,989.3% during the fourth quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC now owns 2,437,035 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $465,888,000 after purchasing an additional 2,424,904 shares during the last quarter. Euclidean Capital LLC boosted its position in SPDR Gold Shares by 91.4% during the third quarter. Euclidean Capital LLC now owns 1,062,500 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $182,166,000 after purchasing an additional 507,500 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Commonwealth Equity Services LLC raised its holdings in SPDR Gold Shares by 4.7% during the fourth quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 1,054,867 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $201,659,000 after buying an additional 47,681 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 42.19% of the company’s stock.

Get SPDR Gold Shares alerts:

SPDR Gold Shares Price Performance

NYSEARCA GLD traded down $1.12 during trading on Monday, hitting $214.61. 3,805,923 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 7,478,153. SPDR Gold Shares has a 12 month low of $168.30 and a 12 month high of $225.66. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $216.97 and a 200 day simple moving average of $200.97.

SPDR Gold Shares Company Profile

SPDR Gold Trust (the Trust) is an investment trust. The investment objective of the Trust is for the Shares to reflect the performance of the price of gold bullion, less the Trust’s expenses. The Trust’s business activity is the investment of gold. The Trust creates and redeems Shares from time to time, but in one or more Baskets (a Basket equals a block of 100,000 Shares).

Further Reading

