B. Riley Wealth Advisors Inc. Has $11.23 Million Position in NextEra Energy, Inc. (NYSE:NEE)

B. Riley Wealth Advisors Inc. reduced its position in shares of NextEra Energy, Inc. (NYSE:NEE – Free Report) by 10.3% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 184,814 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after selling 21,195 shares during the period. B. Riley Wealth Advisors Inc.’s holdings in NextEra Energy were worth $11,226,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Clear Investment Research LLC boosted its position in NextEra Energy by 387.2% during the fourth quarter. Clear Investment Research LLC now owns 458 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $28,000 after purchasing an additional 364 shares during the last quarter. BOK Financial Private Wealth Inc. acquired a new position in NextEra Energy during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Stuart Chaussee & Associates Inc. boosted its position in NextEra Energy by 315.4% during the fourth quarter. Stuart Chaussee & Associates Inc. now owns 540 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $33,000 after purchasing an additional 410 shares during the last quarter. Rakuten Securities Inc. acquired a new position in NextEra Energy during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $34,000. Finally, Valued Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new position in NextEra Energy during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $34,000. 78.72% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

NextEra Energy Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE NEE traded down $0.74 during trading hours on Monday, reaching $72.32. 8,388,088 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 11,682,509. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $71.54 and its 200 day simple moving average is $63.62. NextEra Energy, Inc. has a 52 week low of $47.15 and a 52 week high of $80.47. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.12, a quick ratio of 0.43 and a current ratio of 0.51. The firm has a market capitalization of $148.58 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.83, a P/E/G ratio of 2.51 and a beta of 0.56.

NextEra Energy Dividend Announcement

NextEra Energy ( NYSE:NEE Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 23rd. The utilities provider reported $0.91 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.80 by $0.11. NextEra Energy had a return on equity of 11.72% and a net margin of 27.62%. The firm had revenue of $5.73 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $6.28 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.84 EPS. The company’s revenue was down 14.7% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts predict that NextEra Energy, Inc. will post 3.39 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, June 17th. Shareholders of record on Monday, June 3rd will be paid a dividend of $0.515 per share. The ex-dividend date is Monday, June 3rd. This represents a $2.06 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.85%. NextEra Energy’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 56.13%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several research analysts recently commented on the company. Barclays reduced their price target on NextEra Energy from $74.00 to $73.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday. Royal Bank of Canada upped their price objective on NextEra Energy from $74.00 to $84.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, June 12th. StockNews.com upgraded NextEra Energy from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 2nd. Scotiabank upped their price objective on NextEra Energy from $69.00 to $73.00 and gave the company a “sector outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, April 22nd. Finally, BMO Capital Markets upped their price objective on NextEra Energy from $78.00 to $79.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, June 12th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $74.86.

About NextEra Energy

NextEra Energy, Inc, through its subsidiaries, generates, transmits, distributes, and sells electric power to retail and wholesale customers in North America. The company generates electricity through wind, solar, nuclear,natural gas, and other clean energy. It also develops, constructs, and operates long-term contracted assets that consists of clean energy solutions, such as renewable generation facilities, battery storage projects, and electric transmission facilities; sells energy commodities; and owns, develops, constructs, manages and operates electric generation facilities in wholesale energy markets.

