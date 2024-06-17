AXT (NASDAQ:AXTI) Lowered to “Sell” at StockNews.com

StockNews.com lowered shares of AXT (NASDAQ:AXTI – Free Report) from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research note issued to investors on Thursday morning.

Other analysts also recently issued reports about the company. Needham & Company LLC reissued a buy rating and issued a $5.00 target price on shares of AXT in a research report on Friday, May 3rd. Wedbush reiterated an outperform rating and issued a $6.00 price target on shares of AXT in a research report on Friday, May 3rd. Craig Hallum lifted their price target on AXT from $3.75 to $5.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 9th. Finally, B. Riley lifted their price target on AXT from $3.80 to $5.50 and gave the company a buy rating in a research report on Friday, April 5th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus price target of $5.38.

NASDAQ:AXTI opened at $3.63 on Thursday. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $3.40 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $3.25. AXT has a 1 year low of $1.89 and a 1 year high of $5.64. The company has a market capitalization of $161.17 million, a P/E ratio of -9.08 and a beta of 2.26.

AXT (NASDAQ:AXTI – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Thursday, May 2nd. The semiconductor company reported ($0.05) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.08) by $0.03. AXT had a negative return on equity of 7.40% and a negative net margin of 21.01%. The business had revenue of $22.69 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $21.00 million. During the same period last year, the business posted ($0.08) earnings per share. As a group, analysts anticipate that AXT will post -0.2 earnings per share for the current year.

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. First Wilshire Securities Management Inc. boosted its stake in AXT by 30.8% during the fourth quarter. First Wilshire Securities Management Inc. now owns 3,306,715 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $7,936,000 after buying an additional 779,548 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its stake in AXT by 0.9% during the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 2,296,204 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $10,540,000 after purchasing an additional 20,747 shares during the last quarter. Pacific Ridge Capital Partners LLC lifted its stake in AXT by 1.8% during the third quarter. Pacific Ridge Capital Partners LLC now owns 1,232,069 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $2,957,000 after purchasing an additional 21,973 shares during the last quarter. White Pine Capital LLC lifted its stake in AXT by 35.9% during the fourth quarter. White Pine Capital LLC now owns 612,630 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $1,470,000 after purchasing an additional 161,893 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Kennedy Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in AXT by 9.2% during the first quarter. Kennedy Capital Management LLC now owns 605,642 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $2,780,000 after purchasing an additional 50,975 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 49.52% of the company’s stock.

AXT, Inc designs, develops, manufactures, and distributes compound and single element semiconductor substrates. The company offers indium phosphide for use in data center connectivity using light/lasers, high-speed data transfer in data centers, 5G communications, fiber optic lasers and detectors, consumer devices, passive optical networks, silicon photonics, photonic integrated circuits, thermo-photovoltaics, RF amplifier and switching, infrared light-emitting diode (LEDS) motion control, lidar for robotics and autonomous vehicles, and infrared thermal imaging.

