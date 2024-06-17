Aveanna Healthcare (NASDAQ:AVAH) Trading Up 8.9%

Aveanna Healthcare Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:AVAH – Get Free Report) shares rose 8.9% during trading on Monday . The company traded as high as $2.70 and last traded at $2.70. Approximately 18,222 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 80% from the average daily volume of 88,906 shares. The stock had previously closed at $2.48.

Separately, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their target price on Aveanna Healthcare from $2.00 to $3.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, March 18th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $1.80.

Aveanna Healthcare Stock Up 14.9 %

The stock has a market cap of $548.28 million, a PE ratio of -4.83 and a beta of 2.06. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $2.48 and a 200 day moving average price of $2.48.

Aveanna Healthcare (NASDAQ:AVAH – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 9th. The company reported ($0.05) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.06) by $0.01. The business had revenue of $490.65 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $485.05 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted ($0.06) EPS. On average, research analysts predict that Aveanna Healthcare Holdings Inc. will post -0.13 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Nut Tree Capital Management LP boosted its position in Aveanna Healthcare by 11.7% during the fourth quarter. Nut Tree Capital Management LP now owns 12,372,649 shares of the company’s stock worth $33,159,000 after purchasing an additional 1,296,045 shares in the last quarter. Littlejohn & Co. LLC boosted its position in Aveanna Healthcare by 7.4% during the first quarter. Littlejohn & Co. LLC now owns 8,377,258 shares of the company’s stock worth $20,859,000 after purchasing an additional 578,488 shares in the last quarter. King Street Capital Management L.P. boosted its position in Aveanna Healthcare by 50.6% during the fourth quarter. King Street Capital Management L.P. now owns 6,400,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $17,152,000 after purchasing an additional 2,150,000 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its position in Aveanna Healthcare by 1.8% during the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 2,571,251 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,402,000 after purchasing an additional 44,970 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Acadian Asset Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Aveanna Healthcare by 185.6% in the first quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 29,385 shares of the company’s stock valued at $72,000 after acquiring an additional 19,096 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 87.96% of the company’s stock.

Aveanna Healthcare Holdings Inc, a diversified home care platform company, provides pediatric and adult healthcare services in the United States. Its patient-centered care delivery platform allows patients to remain in their homes and minimizes the overutilization of high-cost care settings, such as hospitals or skilled nursing facilities.

