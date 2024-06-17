Avangrid (NYSE:AGR) Coverage Initiated at StockNews.com

Analysts at StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Avangrid (NYSE:AGR – Get Free Report) in a report issued on Saturday. The firm set a “hold” rating on the utilities provider’s stock.

Several other research analysts also recently commented on the company. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their target price on Avangrid from $34.00 to $35.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Friday, February 23rd. Janney Montgomery Scott reiterated a “sell” rating and issued a $35.00 price objective on shares of Avangrid in a research report on Friday, March 8th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and four have issued a hold rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $34.75.

Get Avangrid alerts:

Check Out Our Latest Analysis on AGR

Avangrid Price Performance

Shares of AGR stock opened at $35.43 on Friday. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $36.22 and its 200 day simple moving average is $34.00. Avangrid has a one year low of $27.46 and a one year high of $39.14. The firm has a market cap of $13.71 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.34, a P/E/G ratio of 2.66 and a beta of 0.55. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.47, a current ratio of 0.58 and a quick ratio of 0.50.

Avangrid (NYSE:AGR – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, April 24th. The utilities provider reported $0.88 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.70 by $0.18. Avangrid had a net margin of 10.80% and a return on equity of 4.35%. The business had revenue of $2.42 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.54 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.64 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 2.0% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts expect that Avangrid will post 2.22 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Avangrid

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in AGR. LRI Investments LLC bought a new position in Avangrid during the first quarter worth about $132,000. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD lifted its position in shares of Avangrid by 12.8% in the first quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 37,393 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $1,363,000 after purchasing an additional 4,240 shares in the last quarter. Quadrature Capital Ltd boosted its stake in shares of Avangrid by 39.7% during the 1st quarter. Quadrature Capital Ltd now owns 28,813 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $1,051,000 after buying an additional 8,192 shares during the last quarter. Gamco Investors INC. ET AL boosted its position in Avangrid by 2.1% during the first quarter. Gamco Investors INC. ET AL now owns 359,807 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $13,111,000 after purchasing an additional 7,370 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Toronto Dominion Bank bought a new position in shares of Avangrid in the first quarter valued at $41,000. Institutional investors own 13.12% of the company’s stock.

Avangrid Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Avangrid, Inc, an energy services holding company, engages in the regulated energy transmission and distribution, and renewable energy generation businesses in the United States. The company operates through Networks and Renewables segments. It is involved in the generation, transmission, and distribution of electricity; and distribution, transportation, and sale of natural gas.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Avangrid Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Avangrid and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.