Augmedix, Inc. (NASDAQ:AUGX) Short Interest Update

Augmedix, Inc. (NASDAQ:AUGX – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a significant drop in short interest in the month of May. As of May 31st, there was short interest totalling 1,540,000 shares, a drop of 12.5% from the May 15th total of 1,760,000 shares. Currently, 3.4% of the company’s stock are sold short. Based on an average trading volume of 718,600 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 2.1 days.

Augmedix Trading Down 3.2 %

Shares of AUGX traded down $0.03 during trading hours on Monday, reaching $0.75. 177,956 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 560,954. Augmedix has a 12 month low of $0.73 and a 12 month high of $6.25. The company has a quick ratio of 2.04, a current ratio of 2.04 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.73. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $2.06 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $3.81. The company has a market capitalization of $36.79 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -1.79 and a beta of -0.26.

Augmedix (NASDAQ:AUGX – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, May 13th. The company reported ($0.12) earnings per share for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of ($0.12). Augmedix had a negative return on equity of 178.34% and a negative net margin of 41.95%. The business had revenue of $13.47 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $13.25 million. Equities research analysts predict that Augmedix will post -0.45 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Insider Buying and Selling at Augmedix

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Augmedix

In other news, insider Ian Shakil sold 24,778 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, April 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $3.93, for a total transaction of $97,377.54. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 3,000 shares in the company, valued at approximately $11,790. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink . Over the last quarter, insiders sold 260,359 shares of company stock valued at $1,016,280. Company insiders own 10.97% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Jump Financial LLC grew its position in shares of Augmedix by 173.1% in the 3rd quarter. Jump Financial LLC now owns 37,408 shares of the company’s stock worth $193,000 after buying an additional 23,708 shares during the period. Barclays PLC purchased a new stake in Augmedix in the third quarter worth about $115,000. Acadian Asset Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Augmedix during the third quarter valued at approximately $48,000. Worth Venture Partners LLC purchased a new position in shares of Augmedix during the third quarter valued at approximately $83,000. Finally, Citigroup Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Augmedix in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $241,000. Institutional investors own 87.11% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several research analysts have recently issued reports on AUGX shares. Lake Street Capital cut their target price on shares of Augmedix from $8.00 to $3.50 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, May 14th. Evercore ISI downgraded shares of Augmedix from an “outperform” rating to an “inline” rating and lowered their price objective for the company from $5.00 to $1.50 in a research note on Tuesday, May 14th. B. Riley began coverage on Augmedix in a research note on Wednesday, April 3rd. They issued a “buy” rating and a $5.50 target price on the stock. Finally, Maxim Group lowered Augmedix from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $5.00 price target for the company. in a research report on Tuesday, May 14th.

About Augmedix

Augmedix, Inc provides remote medical documentation solutions and live clinical support services in the United States. Its platform offers Augmedix Live that provides synchronous medical note documentation and point of care support; Augmedix Go Assist that offers asynchronous medical documentation based upon previously recorded visits; Augmedix Prep that provides patient demographics, past medical history, medication changes and other points from the patient's health record; and Augmedix Go, an autonomous, ambient AI mobile software application that offers fully automated medical documentation based upon recorded visits.

