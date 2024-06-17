Atrion (NASDAQ:ATRI) Now Covered by StockNews.com

Stock analysts at StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Atrion (NASDAQ:ATRI – Get Free Report) in a note issued to investors on Saturday. The brokerage set a “sell” rating on the medical instruments supplier’s stock.
Atrion Price Performance
Shares of Atrion stock opened at $451.10 on Friday. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $436.89 and a 200 day moving average price of $394.15. Atrion has a 1 year low of $274.98 and a 1 year high of $602.59. The stock has a market cap of $793.94 million, a PE ratio of 42.40 and a beta of 0.66.
Atrion (NASDAQ:ATRI – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Friday, May 10th. The medical instruments supplier reported $1.59 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. Atrion had a net margin of 10.60% and a return on equity of 7.75%. The firm had revenue of $47.33 million during the quarter.
Atrion Company Profile
Atrion Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, develops, manufactures, and sells products for fluid delivery, cardiovascular, and ophthalmic applications in the United States, Canada, Europe, and internationally. The company's fluid delivery products include valves that fill, hold, and release controlled amounts of fluids or gasses for use in various intubation, intravenous, catheter, and other applications in the anesthesia and oncology fields, as well as promote infection control in hospital and home healthcare environments.
