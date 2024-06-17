Atrion (NASDAQ:ATRI) Now Covered by StockNews.com

Stock analysts at StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Atrion (NASDAQ:ATRI – Get Free Report) in a note issued to investors on Saturday. The brokerage set a “sell” rating on the medical instruments supplier’s stock.

Shares of Atrion stock opened at $451.10 on Friday. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $436.89 and a 200 day moving average price of $394.15. Atrion has a 1 year low of $274.98 and a 1 year high of $602.59. The stock has a market cap of $793.94 million, a PE ratio of 42.40 and a beta of 0.66.

Atrion (NASDAQ:ATRI – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Friday, May 10th. The medical instruments supplier reported $1.59 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. Atrion had a net margin of 10.60% and a return on equity of 7.75%. The firm had revenue of $47.33 million during the quarter.

Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Copeland Capital Management LLC grew its position in shares of Atrion by 56.4% in the fourth quarter. Copeland Capital Management LLC now owns 86 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $33,000 after purchasing an additional 31 shares during the period. Quadrant Capital Group LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Atrion in the fourth quarter valued at about $36,000. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC boosted its position in Atrion by 33.1% during the fourth quarter. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC now owns 189 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $72,000 after acquiring an additional 47 shares during the last quarter. EntryPoint Capital LLC acquired a new position in Atrion during the first quarter worth about $91,000. Finally, Tower Research Capital LLC TRC boosted its position in Atrion by 592.3% during the fourth quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 270 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $102,000 after acquiring an additional 231 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 66.19% of the company’s stock.

Atrion Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, develops, manufactures, and sells products for fluid delivery, cardiovascular, and ophthalmic applications in the United States, Canada, Europe, and internationally. The company's fluid delivery products include valves that fill, hold, and release controlled amounts of fluids or gasses for use in various intubation, intravenous, catheter, and other applications in the anesthesia and oncology fields, as well as promote infection control in hospital and home healthcare environments.

