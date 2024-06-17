Atrion Co. (NASDAQ:ATRI) Sees Large Decline in Short Interest

Atrion Co. (NASDAQ:ATRI – Get Free Report) saw a significant drop in short interest in the month of May. As of May 31st, there was short interest totalling 108,300 shares, a drop of 16.2% from the May 15th total of 129,200 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 31,500 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 3.4 days. Currently, 11.2% of the shares of the stock are short sold.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Separately, StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Atrion in a research report on Saturday. They set a “sell” rating on the stock.

Get Atrion alerts:

View Our Latest Report on ATRI

Atrion Stock Up 0.1 %

Shares of ATRI traded up $0.55 on Monday, reaching $451.65. The stock had a trading volume of 23,555 shares, compared to its average volume of 22,623. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $436.89 and a 200 day moving average of $394.15. The firm has a market capitalization of $794.90 million, a PE ratio of 42.40 and a beta of 0.66. Atrion has a twelve month low of $274.98 and a twelve month high of $602.59.

Atrion (NASDAQ:ATRI – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Friday, May 10th. The medical instruments supplier reported $1.59 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The business had revenue of $47.33 million during the quarter. Atrion had a return on equity of 7.75% and a net margin of 10.60%.

Atrion Dividend Announcement

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 28th. Shareholders of record on Friday, June 14th will be given a dividend of $2.20 per share. This represents a $8.80 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.95%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, June 14th. Atrion’s payout ratio is 82.71%.

Institutional Trading of Atrion

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in ATRI. BNP Paribas Financial Markets boosted its stake in Atrion by 3.6% in the 1st quarter. BNP Paribas Financial Markets now owns 723 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $335,000 after buying an additional 25 shares during the last quarter. Copeland Capital Management LLC raised its stake in Atrion by 56.4% during the fourth quarter. Copeland Capital Management LLC now owns 86 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $33,000 after acquiring an additional 31 shares during the period. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC boosted its position in shares of Atrion by 33.1% during the fourth quarter. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC now owns 189 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $72,000 after buying an additional 47 shares during the period. Quadrant Capital Group LLC acquired a new position in Atrion during the fourth quarter worth about $36,000. Finally, Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. increased its position in shares of Atrion by 12.0% in the first quarter. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. now owns 1,105 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $512,000 after acquiring an additional 118 shares in the last quarter. 66.19% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Atrion

(Get Free Report)

Atrion Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, develops, manufactures, and sells products for fluid delivery, cardiovascular, and ophthalmic applications in the United States, Canada, Europe, and internationally. The company's fluid delivery products include valves that fill, hold, and release controlled amounts of fluids or gasses for use in various intubation, intravenous, catheter, and other applications in the anesthesia and oncology fields, as well as promote infection control in hospital and home healthcare environments.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Atrion Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Atrion and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.