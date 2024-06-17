Atea Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:AVIR) Sees Significant Increase in Short Interest

Atea Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:AVIR – Get Free Report) saw a large growth in short interest in the month of May. As of May 31st, there was short interest totalling 2,180,000 shares, a growth of 16.6% from the May 15th total of 1,870,000 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 287,600 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 7.6 days. Approximately 3.0% of the shares of the stock are sold short.
Atea Pharmaceuticals Stock Down 1.4 %
NASDAQ:AVIR traded down $0.05 on Monday, hitting $3.56. The stock had a trading volume of 149,931 shares, compared to its average volume of 372,859. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $3.77 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $3.71. The stock has a market cap of $299.82 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -1.82 and a beta of 0.19. Atea Pharmaceuticals has a 1-year low of $2.77 and a 1-year high of $4.60.
Atea Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:AVIR – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, May 14th. The company reported ($0.75) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.61) by ($0.14). As a group, analysts anticipate that Atea Pharmaceuticals will post -2.79 earnings per share for the current year.
Atea Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, discovers, develops, and commercializes antiviral therapeutics for patients with viral infections. Its lead product candidate is AT-527, an oral antiviral candidate that is in Phase 3 SUNRISE-3 clinical trial for the treatment of patients with COVID-19.
