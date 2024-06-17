Atea Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:AVIR) Sees Significant Increase in Short Interest

Atea Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:AVIR – Get Free Report) saw a large growth in short interest in the month of May. As of May 31st, there was short interest totalling 2,180,000 shares, a growth of 16.6% from the May 15th total of 1,870,000 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 287,600 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 7.6 days. Approximately 3.0% of the shares of the stock are sold short.

Atea Pharmaceuticals Stock Down 1.4 %

NASDAQ:AVIR traded down $0.05 on Monday, hitting $3.56. The stock had a trading volume of 149,931 shares, compared to its average volume of 372,859. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $3.77 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $3.71. The stock has a market cap of $299.82 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -1.82 and a beta of 0.19. Atea Pharmaceuticals has a 1-year low of $2.77 and a 1-year high of $4.60.

Atea Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:AVIR – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, May 14th. The company reported ($0.75) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.61) by ($0.14). As a group, analysts anticipate that Atea Pharmaceuticals will post -2.79 earnings per share for the current year.

Institutional Trading of Atea Pharmaceuticals

About Atea Pharmaceuticals

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Barclays PLC lifted its holdings in Atea Pharmaceuticals by 67.8% during the 3rd quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 25,619 shares of the company’s stock worth $77,000 after buying an additional 10,348 shares in the last quarter. Stonepine Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Atea Pharmaceuticals by 128.7% in the 3rd quarter. Stonepine Capital Management LLC now owns 1,720,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,160,000 after purchasing an additional 967,912 shares in the last quarter. Newtyn Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Atea Pharmaceuticals by 348.4% during the 3rd quarter. Newtyn Management LLC now owns 400,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,200,000 after purchasing an additional 310,803 shares during the last quarter. Sectoral Asset Management Inc. grew its stake in shares of Atea Pharmaceuticals by 19.7% during the third quarter. Sectoral Asset Management Inc. now owns 600,461 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,801,000 after purchasing an additional 98,924 shares in the last quarter. Finally, GSA Capital Partners LLP increased its holdings in Atea Pharmaceuticals by 41.9% in the third quarter. GSA Capital Partners LLP now owns 278,286 shares of the company’s stock valued at $835,000 after buying an additional 82,208 shares during the last quarter. 86.67% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Atea Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, discovers, develops, and commercializes antiviral therapeutics for patients with viral infections. Its lead product candidate is AT-527, an oral antiviral candidate that is in Phase 3 SUNRISE-3 clinical trial for the treatment of patients with COVID-19.

