Argus Lowers J. M. Smucker (NYSE:SJM) Price Target to $135.00

J. M. Smucker (NYSE:SJM – Free Report) had its price objective cut by Argus from $150.00 to $135.00 in a research report report published on Thursday morning, MarketBeat Ratings reports. They currently have a buy rating on the stock.

Several other research firms also recently issued reports on SJM. Stifel Nicolaus upgraded J. M. Smucker from a hold rating to a buy rating and set a $135.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Wednesday, February 28th. DA Davidson cut their price target on shares of J. M. Smucker from $132.00 to $126.00 and set a neutral rating on the stock in a report on Monday, June 10th. Citigroup upped their price target on shares of J. M. Smucker from $137.00 to $139.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research report on Friday, June 7th. TD Cowen lowered their price objective on shares of J. M. Smucker from $140.00 to $135.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, June 7th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their target price on shares of J. M. Smucker from $126.00 to $128.00 and gave the company a neutral rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 28th. Nine research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, J. M. Smucker presently has a consensus rating of Hold and an average target price of $132.64.

Get J. M. Smucker alerts:

Read Our Latest Research Report on SJM

J. M. Smucker Trading Up 0.6 %

Shares of NYSE:SJM opened at $111.58 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.88, a quick ratio of 0.25 and a current ratio of 0.52. The stock has a market capitalization of $11.85 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.67, a PEG ratio of 2.23 and a beta of 0.23. J. M. Smucker has a 1-year low of $106.32 and a 1-year high of $154.34. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $112.93 and a 200 day moving average price of $120.73.

J. M. Smucker (NYSE:SJM – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, June 6th. The company reported $2.66 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.32 by $0.34. The business had revenue of $2.21 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.24 billion. J. M. Smucker had a return on equity of 14.15% and a net margin of 9.10%. The company’s revenue was down 1.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company posted $2.64 EPS. On average, research analysts anticipate that J. M. Smucker will post 10.06 EPS for the current fiscal year.

J. M. Smucker Announces Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, June 3rd. Shareholders of record on Friday, May 17th were paid a $1.06 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, May 16th. This represents a $4.24 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.80%. J. M. Smucker’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 59.55%.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In related news, insider Jeannette L. Knudsen sold 3,200 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $124.77, for a total transaction of $399,264.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 8,946 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,116,192.42. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Insiders own 3.50% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On J. M. Smucker

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of SJM. Railway Pension Investments Ltd grew its holdings in J. M. Smucker by 2.9% in the 1st quarter. Railway Pension Investments Ltd now owns 262,800 shares of the company’s stock valued at $33,079,000 after buying an additional 7,300 shares during the last quarter. Westwood Holdings Group Inc. grew its stake in shares of J. M. Smucker by 25.7% in the first quarter. Westwood Holdings Group Inc. now owns 56,816 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,151,000 after acquiring an additional 11,622 shares during the last quarter. Boston Partners bought a new position in J. M. Smucker during the first quarter worth $364,990,000. Cetera Advisors LLC raised its stake in J. M. Smucker by 21.1% during the 1st quarter. Cetera Advisors LLC now owns 11,906 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,499,000 after purchasing an additional 2,077 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Cetera Investment Advisers boosted its holdings in J. M. Smucker by 62.0% in the 1st quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers now owns 24,174 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,043,000 after purchasing an additional 9,250 shares during the period. 81.66% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About J. M. Smucker

(Get Free Report)

The J. M. Smucker Company manufactures and markets branded food and beverage products worldwide. It operates in three segments: U.S. Retail Pet Foods, U.S. Retail Coffee, and U.S. Retail Consumer Foods. The company offers mainstream roast, ground, single serve, and premium coffee; peanut butter and specialty spreads; fruit spreads, toppings, and syrups; jelly products; nut mix products; shortening and oils; frozen sandwiches and snacks; pet food and pet snacks; and foodservice hot beverage, foodservice portion control, and flour products, as well as dog and cat food, frozen handheld products, juices and beverages, and baking mixes and ingredients.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for J. M. Smucker Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for J. M. Smucker and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.