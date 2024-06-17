Ares Management (NYSE:ARES) Downgraded by Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft

Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft downgraded shares of Ares Management (NYSE:ARES – Free Report) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research note published on Thursday, MarketBeat Ratings reports. The brokerage currently has $132.00 price objective on the asset manager’s stock, down from their prior price objective of $176.00.

A number of other research firms have also commented on ARES. JMP Securities reaffirmed a market perform rating on shares of Ares Management in a report on Tuesday, April 9th. Jefferies Financial Group cut their price target on Ares Management from $131.00 to $127.00 and set a hold rating for the company in a report on Thursday, May 9th. TD Cowen raised their price target on Ares Management from $154.00 to $171.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a report on Wednesday, May 22nd. UBS Group raised their price target on Ares Management from $156.00 to $160.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a report on Friday, April 12th. Finally, Barclays cut their price target on Ares Management from $153.00 to $150.00 and set an overweight rating for the company in a report on Friday, May 3rd. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Ares Management presently has an average rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $130.29.

Get Ares Management alerts:

View Our Latest Analysis on Ares Management

Ares Management Price Performance

Shares of NYSE ARES opened at $132.63 on Thursday. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $137.55 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $129.19. Ares Management has a 1-year low of $90.29 and a 1-year high of $150.12. The firm has a market cap of $41.09 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 59.48, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.47 and a beta of 1.21. The company has a current ratio of 1.03, a quick ratio of 1.03 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.70.

Ares Management (NYSE:ARES – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 2nd. The asset manager reported $0.80 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.93 by ($0.13). Ares Management had a net margin of 12.86% and a return on equity of 21.22%. The firm had revenue of $707.36 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $814.88 million. During the same period last year, the company posted $0.71 earnings per share. Analysts anticipate that Ares Management will post 4.2 earnings per share for the current year.

Ares Management Announces Dividend

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 28th. Shareholders of record on Friday, June 14th will be given a dividend of $0.93 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, June 14th. This represents a $3.72 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.80%. Ares Management’s payout ratio is 166.82%.

Insider Buying and Selling at Ares Management

In other Ares Management news, CEO Michael J. Arougheti sold 19,749 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $132.92, for a total transaction of $2,625,037.08. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 76,395 shares in the company, valued at $10,154,423.40. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. In other Ares Management news, CEO Michael J. Arougheti sold 19,749 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $132.92, for a total transaction of $2,625,037.08. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 76,395 shares in the company, valued at $10,154,423.40. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, insider David B. Kaplan sold 19,999 shares of Ares Management stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $132.92, for a total value of $2,658,267.08. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 151,464 shares in the company, valued at approximately $20,132,594.88. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 1,498,259 shares of company stock worth $203,308,728 over the last 90 days. Corporate insiders own 1.20% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Dai ichi Life Insurance Company Ltd increased its holdings in Ares Management by 49.2% during the 4th quarter. Dai ichi Life Insurance Company Ltd now owns 19,949 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $2,372,000 after purchasing an additional 6,576 shares during the period. Grayhawk Investment Strategies Inc. purchased a new position in Ares Management during the 4th quarter valued at about $1,100,000. Westpac Banking Corp purchased a new position in Ares Management during the 4th quarter valued at about $2,421,000. Artemis Investment Management LLP increased its holdings in Ares Management by 24.5% during the 4th quarter. Artemis Investment Management LLP now owns 149,920 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $17,829,000 after purchasing an additional 29,457 shares during the period. Finally, Triasima Portfolio Management inc. increased its holdings in Ares Management by 31.4% during the 4th quarter. Triasima Portfolio Management inc. now owns 66,950 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $7,962,000 after purchasing an additional 16,010 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 50.03% of the company’s stock.

Ares Management Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Ares Management Corporation operates as an alternative asset manager in the United States, Europe, and Asia. The company's Tradable Credit Group segment manages various types of investment funds, such as commingled and separately managed accounts for institutional investors, and publicly traded vehicles and sub-advised funds for retail investors in the tradable and non-investment grade corporate credit markets.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Ares Management Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Ares Management and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.