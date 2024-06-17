Arcellx, Inc. (NASDAQ:ACLX) Insider Christopher Heery Sells 20,000 Shares

Arcellx, Inc. (NASDAQ:ACLX – Get Free Report) insider Christopher Heery sold 20,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, June 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $55.13, for a total value of $1,102,600.00. Following the sale, the insider now owns 9,278 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $511,496.14. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link.

Christopher Heery also recently made the following trade(s):

On Wednesday, May 1st, Christopher Heery sold 18,168 shares of Arcellx stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $51.33, for a total transaction of $932,563.44.

On Friday, March 22nd, Christopher Heery sold 41,365 shares of Arcellx stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $70.18, for a total transaction of $2,902,995.70.

On Tuesday, March 26th, Christopher Heery sold 5,450 shares of Arcellx stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $69.11, for a total transaction of $376,649.50.

Arcellx Price Performance

Shares of ACLX stock opened at $54.41 on Monday. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.91 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -52.83 and a beta of 0.23. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $53.33 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $58.29. Arcellx, Inc. has a 1 year low of $30.74 and a 1 year high of $75.10.

Institutional Trading of Arcellx

Arcellx ( NASDAQ:ACLX Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 9th. The company reported ($0.14) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.51) by $0.37. The business had revenue of $39.26 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $20.67 million. Arcellx had a negative return on equity of 13.11% and a negative net margin of 38.39%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 119.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted ($0.58) EPS. Equities research analysts anticipate that Arcellx, Inc. will post -1.7 EPS for the current year.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Plato Investment Management Ltd purchased a new position in shares of Arcellx during the 1st quarter valued at $51,000. Amalgamated Bank grew its position in Arcellx by 5.6% during the third quarter. Amalgamated Bank now owns 5,772 shares of the company’s stock worth $207,000 after buying an additional 308 shares in the last quarter. Advisory Alpha LLC bought a new position in Arcellx in the 1st quarter worth about $209,000. Simplicity Wealth LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Arcellx in the 1st quarter valued at about $232,000. Finally, Bleakley Financial Group LLC bought a new stake in shares of Arcellx during the 1st quarter valued at about $232,000. Institutional investors own 96.03% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of brokerages have recently weighed in on ACLX. Morgan Stanley began coverage on Arcellx in a research note on Thursday, March 7th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $81.00 target price on the stock. Scotiabank restated an “outperform” rating and issued a $82.00 price objective on shares of Arcellx in a research note on Thursday, April 4th. Robert W. Baird lifted their target price on Arcellx from $63.00 to $77.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 29th. Truist Financial increased their price target on shares of Arcellx from $57.00 to $87.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 5th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus lifted their price objective on shares of Arcellx from $82.00 to $83.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 15th. Thirteen investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $78.00.

Arcellx Company Profile

Arcellx, Inc, together with its subsidiary, engages in the development of various immunotherapies for patients with cancer and other incurable diseases in the United States. The company's lead ddCAR product candidate is anitocabtagene autoleucel, which is in phase 2 clinical trial for the treatment of patients with relapsed or refractory multiple myeloma (rrMM).

Further Reading

