Aptose Biosciences (NASDAQ:APTO) Research Coverage Started at StockNews.com

StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Aptose Biosciences (NASDAQ:APTO – Free Report) (TSE:APS) in a report published on Friday. The firm issued a hold rating on the biotechnology company’s stock.

APTO has been the topic of a number of other reports. Piper Sandler reiterated an overweight rating and issued a $5.00 price objective on shares of Aptose Biosciences in a research report on Wednesday, April 3rd. Canaccord Genuity Group cut their price target on Aptose Biosciences from $15.00 to $6.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, May 16th. Finally, HC Wainwright reissued a buy rating and issued a $23.00 price target on shares of Aptose Biosciences in a research note on Wednesday, March 27th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and an average price target of $14.83.

Aptose Biosciences Stock Performance

Shares of APTO opened at $0.89 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $16.10 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -0.14 and a beta of 1.39. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $1.16 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $1.72. Aptose Biosciences has a 52 week low of $0.85 and a 52 week high of $6.00.

Aptose Biosciences (NASDAQ:APTO – Get Free Report) (TSE:APS) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 14th. The biotechnology company reported ($0.73) EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.82) by $0.09. As a group, research analysts forecast that Aptose Biosciences will post -2.67 EPS for the current year.

Institutional Trading of Aptose Biosciences

A hedge fund recently bought a new stake in Aptose Biosciences stock. Texas Capital Bank Wealth Management Services Inc acquired a new position in shares of Aptose Biosciences Inc. (NASDAQ:APTO – Free Report) (TSE:APS) during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm acquired 12,448 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock, valued at approximately $32,000. Texas Capital Bank Wealth Management Services Inc owned 0.16% of Aptose Biosciences at the end of the most recent quarter. Institutional investors own 26.62% of the company’s stock.

Aptose Biosciences Company Profile

Aptose Biosciences Inc, a clinical-stage biotechnology company, discovers and develops personalized therapies addressing unmet medical needs in oncology in Canada. Its lead clinical program is APTO-253, which is a Phase I clinical trial for the treatment of patients with relapsed or refractory hematologic malignancies.

