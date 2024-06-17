Applied Materials, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMAT) Short Interest Up 32.2% in May

Applied Materials, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMAT – Get Free Report) was the target of a significant growth in short interest during the month of May. As of May 31st, there was short interest totalling 15,590,000 shares, a growth of 32.2% from the May 15th total of 11,790,000 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 4,900,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 3.2 days. Approximately 1.9% of the shares of the company are short sold.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of analysts recently commented on the stock. Needham & Company LLC restated a “buy” rating and set a $240.00 price target on shares of Applied Materials in a research note on Friday, May 17th. Stifel Nicolaus restated a “buy” rating and set a $230.00 target price on shares of Applied Materials in a research report on Wednesday, May 15th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft began coverage on Applied Materials in a research report on Thursday, April 11th. They issued a “hold” rating and a $225.00 price target for the company. Susquehanna increased their price objective on Applied Materials from $160.00 to $185.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, May 16th. Finally, TD Cowen lifted their target price on Applied Materials from $245.00 to $250.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, May 17th. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Applied Materials currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $219.04.

Applied Materials Price Performance

Shares of NASDAQ:AMAT opened at $237.03 on Monday. The company’s fifty day moving average is $211.62 and its 200 day moving average is $189.95. The company has a quick ratio of 1.97, a current ratio of 2.80 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.30. Applied Materials has a 52 week low of $129.21 and a 52 week high of $238.40. The stock has a market cap of $196.25 billion, a PE ratio of 27.24, a PEG ratio of 3.10 and a beta of 1.56.

Applied Materials (NASDAQ:AMAT – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Thursday, May 16th. The manufacturing equipment provider reported $2.09 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.97 by $0.12. Applied Materials had a return on equity of 41.22% and a net margin of 27.57%. The company had revenue of $6.65 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $6.54 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $2.00 EPS. Applied Materials’s revenue for the quarter was up .2% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts anticipate that Applied Materials will post 8.31 earnings per share for the current year.

Applied Materials Announces Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 12th. Investors of record on Thursday, August 22nd will be paid a $0.40 dividend. This represents a $1.60 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.68%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, August 22nd. Applied Materials’s payout ratio is 18.39%.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other Applied Materials news, CFO Brice Hill sold 20,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $222.34, for a total value of $4,446,800.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 108,356 shares in the company, valued at $24,091,873.04. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In other news, SVP Teri A. Little sold 2,500 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, June 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $221.62, for a total transaction of $554,050.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 76,212 shares in the company, valued at approximately $16,890,103.44. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CFO Brice Hill sold 20,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $222.34, for a total value of $4,446,800.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 108,356 shares in the company, valued at $24,091,873.04. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 30,000 shares of company stock worth $6,598,500. Insiders own 0.29% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Applied Materials

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Norges Bank bought a new position in shares of Applied Materials during the fourth quarter valued at about $1,514,814,000. Swedbank AB purchased a new position in Applied Materials during the 1st quarter valued at about $773,611,000. Wellington Management Group LLP raised its position in Applied Materials by 3,940.1% during the 4th quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 2,175,766 shares of the manufacturing equipment provider’s stock valued at $352,626,000 after purchasing an additional 2,121,912 shares during the last quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC increased its stake in shares of Applied Materials by 126.4% in the 1st quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC now owns 2,254,952 shares of the manufacturing equipment provider’s stock worth $464,974,000 after acquiring an additional 1,259,111 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Assenagon Asset Management S.A. lifted its position in Applied Materials by 123.5% during the 1st quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. now owns 1,976,914 shares of the manufacturing equipment provider’s stock valued at $407,699,000 after acquiring an additional 1,092,429 shares during the period. 80.56% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Applied Materials Company Profile

Applied Materials, Inc engages in the provision of manufacturing equipment, services, and software to the semiconductor, display, and related industries. The company operates through three segments: Semiconductor Systems, Applied Global Services, and Display and Adjacent Markets. The Semiconductor Systems segment develops, manufactures, and sells various manufacturing equipment that is used to fabricate semiconductor chips or integrated circuits.

Featured Stories

