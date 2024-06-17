Apple (NASDAQ:AAPL) Lifted to Buy at Erste Group Bank

Erste Group Bank upgraded shares of Apple (NASDAQ:AAPL – Free Report) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a report released on Friday morning, Benzinga reports.

AAPL has been the subject of several other research reports. DA Davidson upgraded Apple from a neutral rating to a buy rating and increased their price objective for the stock from $200.00 to $230.00 in a research report on Tuesday, June 11th. Rosenblatt Securities reiterated a neutral rating and issued a $196.00 price objective on shares of Apple in a research report on Tuesday, June 11th. Maxim Group started coverage on Apple in a research report on Wednesday, April 17th. They issued a hold rating and a $178.00 price objective for the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reiterated an overweight rating and issued a $225.00 price objective on shares of Apple in a research report on Tuesday, June 11th. Finally, Canaccord Genuity Group raised their price target on Apple from $200.00 to $215.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research report on Friday, May 3rd. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have issued a hold rating, twenty-two have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus price target of $207.47.

Apple Price Performance

Shares of NASDAQ AAPL opened at $212.49 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.24, a current ratio of 1.04 and a quick ratio of 0.99. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $183.77 and a 200 day moving average price of $184.01. Apple has a 1-year low of $164.07 and a 1-year high of $220.20. The company has a market cap of $3.26 trillion, a PE ratio of 33.05, a P/E/G ratio of 2.59 and a beta of 1.25.

Apple (NASDAQ:AAPL – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 2nd. The iPhone maker reported $1.53 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.51 by $0.02. Apple had a return on equity of 148.33% and a net margin of 26.31%. The firm had revenue of $90.75 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $90.37 billion. During the same period last year, the company earned $1.52 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 4.3% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts forecast that Apple will post 6.58 EPS for the current year.

Apple Increases Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, May 16th. Stockholders of record on Monday, May 13th were paid a $0.25 dividend. This is a positive change from Apple’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.24. This represents a $1.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.47%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, May 10th. Apple’s payout ratio is currently 15.55%.

Apple declared that its board has authorized a stock repurchase plan on Thursday, May 2nd that permits the company to repurchase $110.00 billion in outstanding shares. This repurchase authorization permits the iPhone maker to repurchase up to 3.9% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares repurchase plans are often a sign that the company’s board of directors believes its stock is undervalued.

Insider Activity

In other news, SVP Deirdre O’brien sold 54,732 shares of Apple stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, April 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $168.91, for a total value of $9,244,782.12. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 136,572 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $23,068,376.52. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. In related news, SVP Deirdre O’brien sold 54,732 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, April 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $168.91, for a total transaction of $9,244,782.12. Following the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 136,572 shares in the company, valued at approximately $23,068,376.52. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, insider Chris Kondo sold 4,999 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $190.40, for a total value of $951,809.60. Following the sale, the insider now owns 29,278 shares in the company, valued at $5,574,531.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 346,270 shares of company stock valued at $60,880,196 in the last three months. Corporate insiders own 0.06% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Apple

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Raleigh Capital Management Inc. increased its holdings in Apple by 11.8% during the 4th quarter. Raleigh Capital Management Inc. now owns 15,511 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock worth $2,986,000 after purchasing an additional 1,643 shares during the last quarter. Headinvest LLC increased its holdings in Apple by 1.7% during the 3rd quarter. Headinvest LLC now owns 53,155 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock worth $9,236,000 after purchasing an additional 872 shares during the last quarter. GLOBALT Investments LLC GA purchased a new stake in Apple during the 4th quarter worth approximately $38,406,000. Barden Capital Management Inc. increased its holdings in Apple by 132.8% during the 4th quarter. Barden Capital Management Inc. now owns 32,636 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock worth $6,283,000 after purchasing an additional 18,615 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Sound Income Strategies LLC increased its holdings in Apple by 16.1% during the 4th quarter. Sound Income Strategies LLC now owns 75,110 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock worth $14,461,000 after purchasing an additional 10,425 shares during the last quarter. 60.41% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Apple Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Apple Inc designs, manufactures, and markets smartphones, personal computers, tablets, wearables, and accessories worldwide. The company offers iPhone, a line of smartphones; Mac, a line of personal computers; iPad, a line of multi-purpose tablets; and wearables, home, and accessories comprising AirPods, Apple TV, Apple Watch, Beats products, and HomePod.

See Also

