Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV (NYSE:BUD) Short Interest Update

Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV (NYSE:BUD – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a significant increase in short interest in May. As of May 31st, there was short interest totalling 2,660,000 shares, an increase of 12.2% from the May 15th total of 2,370,000 shares. Currently, 0.2% of the shares of the stock are sold short. Based on an average daily volume of 1,990,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 1.3 days.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Separately, TD Cowen cut their price objective on Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV from $67.00 to $65.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, March 5th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $72.13.

Get Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV alerts:

View Our Latest Analysis on BUD

Institutional Trading of Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV

Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV Price Performance

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in BUD. HighTower Advisors LLC raised its position in Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV by 15.2% during the third quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 33,973 shares of the consumer goods maker’s stock valued at $1,880,000 after buying an additional 4,493 shares during the period. UBS Group AG increased its holdings in shares of Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV by 25.5% in the 3rd quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 107,318 shares of the consumer goods maker’s stock valued at $5,935,000 after purchasing an additional 21,794 shares during the period. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. lifted its position in shares of Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV by 3.3% in the third quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 37,012 shares of the consumer goods maker’s stock worth $2,047,000 after purchasing an additional 1,183 shares in the last quarter. Kestra Advisory Services LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV by 21.4% during the third quarter. Kestra Advisory Services LLC now owns 15,858 shares of the consumer goods maker’s stock worth $877,000 after purchasing an additional 2,795 shares during the period. Finally, QRG Capital Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV during the third quarter worth approximately $1,449,000. 5.53% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of BUD traded down $0.96 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $59.49. 1,591,079 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,149,910. Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV has a one year low of $51.66 and a one year high of $67.49. The company has a market capitalization of $103.35 billion, a PE ratio of 25.00, a PEG ratio of 1.39 and a beta of 1.12. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.80, a current ratio of 0.63 and a quick ratio of 0.48. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $61.76 and a 200-day simple moving average of $62.37.

Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV (NYSE:BUD – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 8th. The consumer goods maker reported $0.75 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.69 by $0.06. The firm had revenue of $14.55 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $14.43 billion. Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV had a return on equity of 14.01% and a net margin of 8.03%. Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV’s revenue was up 2.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.65 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV will post 3.42 earnings per share for the current year.

Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV Increases Dividend

The company also recently disclosed an annual dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 7th. Investors of record on Monday, May 6th were paid a $0.8722 dividend. This is a positive change from Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV’s previous annual dividend of $0.61. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, May 3rd. This represents a yield of 1.1%. Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 27.31%.

Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV produces, distributes, exports, markets, and sells beer and beverages. It offers a portfolio of approximately 500 beer brands, which primarily include Budweiser, Corona, and Stella Artois; Beck's, Hoegaarden, Leffe, and Michelob Ultra; and Aguila, Antarctica, Bud Light, Brahma, Cass, Castle, Castle Lite, Cristal, Harbin, Jupiler, Modelo Especial, Quilmes, Victoria, Sedrin, and Skol brands.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.