Analyzing Sound Group (NASDAQ:SOGP) and Taboola.com (NASDAQ:TBLA)

Sound Group (NASDAQ:SOGP) and Taboola.com (NASDAQ:TBLA) are both small-cap consumer discretionary companies, but which is the better business? We will compare the two companies based on the strength of their valuation, institutional ownership, earnings, profitability, risk, analyst recommendations and dividends.

Profitability

This table compares Sound Group and Taboola.com’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Sound Group 1.69% 8.71% 4.96% Taboola.com -5.04% -2.64% -1.64%

Valuation & Earnings

This table compares Sound Group and Taboola.com’s revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Sound Group $2.24 billion 0.00 $12.54 million $0.99 2.17 Taboola.com $1.44 billion 0.74 -$82.04 million ($0.23) -15.91

Analyst Ratings

Sound Group has higher revenue and earnings than Taboola.com. Taboola.com is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than Sound Group, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

This is a breakdown of recent recommendations and price targets for Sound Group and Taboola.com, as provided by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Sound Group 0 0 0 0 N/A Taboola.com 0 0 5 0 3.00

Taboola.com has a consensus target price of $5.79, indicating a potential upside of 58.20%. Given Taboola.com’s higher possible upside, analysts clearly believe Taboola.com is more favorable than Sound Group.

Volatility and Risk

Sound Group has a beta of 1.69, suggesting that its share price is 69% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Taboola.com has a beta of 1.32, suggesting that its share price is 32% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Institutional and Insider Ownership

1.6% of Sound Group shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 42.9% of Taboola.com shares are owned by institutional investors. 25.2% of Sound Group shares are owned by company insiders. Comparatively, 22.4% of Taboola.com shares are owned by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, hedge funds and endowments believe a company will outperform the market over the long term.

Summary

Sound Group beats Taboola.com on 9 of the 13 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Sound Group



Sound Group Inc. operates as an audio-centric social and entertainment company. It focuses on building audio platform to connect and communicate. The company, through its product portfolio and in-house technologies, caters to user interest in audio entertainment and social networking. The company was formerly known as LIZHI INC. and changed its name to Sound Group Inc. in January 2024. Sound Group Inc. was founded in 2010 and is based in Singapore.

About Taboola.com



Taboola.com Ltd., together with its subsidiaries, operates an artificial intelligence-based algorithmic engine platform in Israel, the United States, the United Kingdom, Germany, and internationally. It offers Taboola, a platform that partners with websites, devices, and mobile apps to recommend editorial content and advertisements on the open web to users. The company was incorporated in 2006 and is headquartered in New York, New York.

