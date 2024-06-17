Analysts Set Walgreens Boots Alliance, Inc. (NASDAQ:WBA) PT at $23.57

Shares of Walgreens Boots Alliance, Inc. (NASDAQ:WBA – Get Free Report) have earned a consensus rating of “Reduce” from the sixteen analysts that are covering the stock, MarketBeat Ratings reports. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell recommendation, ten have assigned a hold recommendation and two have issued a buy recommendation on the company. The average 1-year target price among analysts that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $23.57.

A number of analysts have recently commented on the company. UBS Group cut their price objective on Walgreens Boots Alliance from $25.00 to $22.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, April 3rd. Morgan Stanley reduced their price objective on shares of Walgreens Boots Alliance from $16.00 to $13.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, May 31st. Truist Financial reiterated a “hold” rating and issued a $25.00 target price on shares of Walgreens Boots Alliance in a research report on Monday, April 1st. Leerink Partnrs reissued a “market perform” rating on shares of Walgreens Boots Alliance in a report on Monday, February 26th. Finally, Evercore ISI dropped their target price on shares of Walgreens Boots Alliance from $18.00 to $17.00 and set an “in-line” rating for the company in a report on Monday, June 3rd.

Walgreens Boots Alliance Trading Up 0.6 %

Walgreens Boots Alliance stock opened at $15.55 on Monday. The firm has a market cap of $13.42 billion, a PE ratio of -2.22, a P/E/G ratio of 0.97 and a beta of 0.78. Walgreens Boots Alliance has a 12 month low of $14.62 and a 12 month high of $32.89. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $17.10 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $20.63. The company has a current ratio of 0.66, a quick ratio of 0.32 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.50.

Walgreens Boots Alliance (NASDAQ:WBA – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, March 28th. The pharmacy operator reported $1.20 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.82 by $0.38. Walgreens Boots Alliance had a negative net margin of 4.18% and a positive return on equity of 12.11%. The company had revenue of $37.05 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $35.86 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $1.16 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 6.3% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts anticipate that Walgreens Boots Alliance will post 3.21 earnings per share for the current year.

Walgreens Boots Alliance Announces Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, June 12th. Investors of record on Tuesday, May 21st were given a dividend of $0.25 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, May 20th. This represents a $1.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 6.43%. Walgreens Boots Alliance’s payout ratio is currently -14.29%.

Insider Buying and Selling at Walgreens Boots Alliance

In other news, CFO Manmohan Mahajan bought 6,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, April 2nd. The shares were purchased at an average price of $19.38 per share, with a total value of $116,280.00. Following the purchase, the chief financial officer now owns 166,969 shares in the company, valued at $3,235,859.22. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. In other Walgreens Boots Alliance news, CFO Manmohan Mahajan bought 6,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, April 2nd. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $19.38 per share, with a total value of $116,280.00. Following the purchase, the chief financial officer now directly owns 166,969 shares in the company, valued at $3,235,859.22. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Director Inderpal S. Bhandari bought 3,000 shares of Walgreens Boots Alliance stock in a transaction on Thursday, April 11th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $18.05 per share, for a total transaction of $54,150.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now owns 3,000 shares in the company, valued at $54,150. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 17.40% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Walgreens Boots Alliance

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of WBA. Highlander Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in Walgreens Boots Alliance in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Pineridge Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Walgreens Boots Alliance during the 4th quarter worth $26,000. Venturi Wealth Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Walgreens Boots Alliance by 1,241.8% during the fourth quarter. Venturi Wealth Management LLC now owns 1,060 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock worth $28,000 after purchasing an additional 981 shares in the last quarter. Rocky Mountain Advisers LLC purchased a new position in Walgreens Boots Alliance in the fourth quarter valued at $30,000. Finally, Quest Partners LLC purchased a new stake in Walgreens Boots Alliance during the 4th quarter worth about $30,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 58.59% of the company’s stock.

About Walgreens Boots Alliance

Walgreens Boots Alliance, Inc operates as a healthcare, pharmacy, and retail company in the United States, the United Kingdom, Germany, and internationally. It operates through three segments: U.S. Retail Pharmacy, International, and U.S. Healthcare. The U.S. Retail Pharmacy segment engages in operation of the retail drugstores, health and wellness services, specialty, and home delivery pharmacy services, which offers health and wellness, beauty, personal care and consumables, and general merchandise.

