Analysts Set Kymera Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:KYMR) PT at $42.70

Shares of Kymera Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:KYMR – Get Free Report) have received a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” from the twelve research firms that are presently covering the firm, MarketBeat reports. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating on the company. The average 12-month price objective among brokerages that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $42.70.

A number of analysts have recently issued reports on KYMR shares. Oppenheimer cut their target price on shares of Kymera Therapeutics from $53.00 to $52.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, May 3rd. HC Wainwright restated a “buy” rating and set a $46.00 target price on shares of Kymera Therapeutics in a research note on Monday, June 3rd. Piper Sandler raised their target price on shares of Kymera Therapeutics from $39.00 to $56.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 27th. Truist Financial raised their target price on shares of Kymera Therapeutics from $41.00 to $54.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, March 1st. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus raised their target price on shares of Kymera Therapeutics from $35.00 to $55.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, February 23rd.

Get Kymera Therapeutics alerts:

Check Out Our Latest Stock Analysis on Kymera Therapeutics

Insider Buying and Selling at Kymera Therapeutics

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Kymera Therapeutics

In other Kymera Therapeutics news, Director Bruce Booth sold 16,740 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, June 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $35.45, for a total value of $593,433.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 803,792 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $28,494,426.40. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link . In other Kymera Therapeutics news, Director Bruce Booth sold 16,740 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, June 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $35.45, for a total value of $593,433.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 803,792 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $28,494,426.40. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link . Also, Director Joanna Horobin sold 8,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, June 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $32.99, for a total transaction of $280,415.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders own 15.82% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Swiss National Bank boosted its position in Kymera Therapeutics by 19.7% during the 3rd quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 79,100 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,099,000 after buying an additional 13,000 shares during the period. FMR LLC boosted its position in Kymera Therapeutics by 3.9% during the 3rd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 870,547 shares of the company’s stock worth $12,101,000 after buying an additional 32,335 shares during the period. Hsbc Holdings PLC acquired a new stake in Kymera Therapeutics during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $185,000. Dark Forest Capital Management LP boosted its position in Kymera Therapeutics by 89.0% during the 3rd quarter. Dark Forest Capital Management LP now owns 36,698 shares of the company’s stock worth $510,000 after buying an additional 17,280 shares during the period. Finally, Algert Global LLC boosted its position in Kymera Therapeutics by 130.6% during the 3rd quarter. Algert Global LLC now owns 128,532 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,787,000 after buying an additional 72,802 shares during the period.

Kymera Therapeutics Price Performance

Shares of KYMR stock opened at $33.29 on Wednesday. The stock has a market cap of $2.04 billion, a P/E ratio of -13.26 and a beta of 2.25. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $34.99 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $33.67. Kymera Therapeutics has a one year low of $9.60 and a one year high of $45.31.

Kymera Therapeutics (NASDAQ:KYMR – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 2nd. The company reported ($0.69) EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.73) by $0.04. The firm had revenue of $10.30 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $14.24 million. Kymera Therapeutics had a negative net margin of 194.67% and a negative return on equity of 31.92%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 8.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company posted ($0.70) earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Kymera Therapeutics will post -2.86 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Kymera Therapeutics Company Profile

(Get Free Report

Kymera Therapeutics, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, focuses on discovering and developing novel small molecule therapeutics that selectively degrade disease-causing proteins by harnessing the body's own natural protein degradation system. It engages in developing IRAK4 program, which is in Phase II clinical trial for the treatment of immunology-inflammation diseases, including hidradenitis suppurativa, atopic dermatitis; STAT3 program for the treatment of hematologic malignancies and solid tumors, as well as autoimmune diseases and fibrosis; and MDM2 program to treat hematological malignancies and solid tumors.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Kymera Therapeutics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Kymera Therapeutics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.