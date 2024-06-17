Amphenol (NYSE:APH) Reaches New 12-Month High at $69.39

Amphenol Co. (NYSE:APH – Get Free Report)’s stock price reached a new 52-week high on Monday . The company traded as high as $69.39 and last traded at $69.22, with a volume of 3065556 shares. The stock had previously closed at $68.27.

Several research firms have recently commented on APH. Bank of America increased their price objective on Amphenol from $68.50 to $72.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, May 17th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price target on Amphenol from $62.50 to $65.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, April 25th. Citigroup raised their price target on Amphenol from $67.50 to $80.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 28th. UBS Group raised their price target on Amphenol from $67.50 to $69.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, April 25th. Finally, Robert W. Baird increased their price objective on Amphenol from $61.50 to $62.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 25th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, nine have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $63.42.

The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $62.85 and a 200-day simple moving average of $55.59. The firm has a market cap of $83.09 billion, a PE ratio of 41.85, a PEG ratio of 3.17 and a beta of 1.26. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41, a current ratio of 2.06 and a quick ratio of 1.43.

Amphenol (NYSE:APH – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 24th. The electronics maker reported $0.40 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.36 by $0.04. The business had revenue of $3.26 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.10 billion. Amphenol had a return on equity of 23.85% and a net margin of 15.87%. Amphenol’s revenue for the quarter was up 9.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.35 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts predict that Amphenol Co. will post 1.7 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, July 10th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, June 18th will be issued a $0.22 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, June 18th. This represents a $0.88 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.27%. Amphenol’s payout ratio is 26.91%.

Amphenol announced that its Board of Directors has initiated a stock repurchase plan on Wednesday, April 24th that authorizes the company to buyback $2.00 billion in outstanding shares. This buyback authorization authorizes the electronics maker to reacquire up to 2.9% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares buyback plans are often a sign that the company’s management believes its shares are undervalued.

In related news, insider Luc Walter sold 230,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $67.57, for a total value of $15,541,100.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 397,280 shares in the company, valued at approximately $26,844,209.60. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Insiders own 1.80% of the company’s stock.

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of APH. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Amphenol by 228.5% during the fourth quarter. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. now owns 110,298 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $10,934,000 after buying an additional 76,724 shares during the period. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System purchased a new position in shares of Amphenol in the 4th quarter valued at $3,589,000. West Coast Financial LLC increased its stake in Amphenol by 65.0% during the 4th quarter. West Coast Financial LLC now owns 128,911 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $12,779,000 after buying an additional 50,778 shares during the period. Cerity Partners LLC increased its position in shares of Amphenol by 63.4% in the 4th quarter. Cerity Partners LLC now owns 38,264 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $3,793,000 after purchasing an additional 14,843 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Compagnie Lombard Odier SCmA bought a new stake in shares of Amphenol in the 4th quarter worth about $2,875,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 97.01% of the company’s stock.

Amphenol Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, primarily designs, manufactures, and markets electrical, electronic, and fiber optic connectors in the United States, China, and internationally. It operates through three segments: Harsh Environment Solutions, Communications Solutions, and Interconnect and Sensor Systems.

