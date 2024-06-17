AMMO, Inc. (NASDAQ:POWW) Sees Significant Drop in Short Interest

AMMO, Inc. (NASDAQ:POWW – Get Free Report) was the target of a significant decline in short interest during the month of May. As of May 31st, there was short interest totalling 2,220,000 shares, a decline of 15.9% from the May 15th total of 2,640,000 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 445,200 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 5.0 days. Currently, 2.5% of the company’s shares are sold short.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On AMMO

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in POWW. Horizon Family Wealth Inc. acquired a new position in AMMO during the third quarter valued at approximately $884,000. Premier Path Wealth Partners LLC bought a new stake in shares of AMMO in the 4th quarter valued at $32,000. Merit Financial Group LLC raised its stake in AMMO by 15.0% during the 4th quarter. Merit Financial Group LLC now owns 76,800 shares of the company’s stock worth $161,000 after buying an additional 10,000 shares during the period. Anthracite Investment Company Inc. bought a new position in AMMO during the fourth quarter worth about $1,083,000. Finally, International Assets Investment Management LLC acquired a new position in AMMO in the fourth quarter valued at about $220,000. Institutional investors own 26.40% of the company’s stock.

AMMO Trading Down 28.7 %

Shares of NASDAQ POWW opened at $1.79 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03, a current ratio of 4.25 and a quick ratio of 2.78. AMMO has a fifty-two week low of $1.75 and a fifty-two week high of $3.15. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $2.50 and its 200 day simple moving average is $2.36. The firm has a market capitalization of $213.33 million, a P/E ratio of -11.19 and a beta of 0.30.

AMMO Company Profile

AMMO, Inc designs, produces, and markets ammunition and ammunition component products for sport and recreational shooters, hunters, individuals seeking home or personal protection, manufacturers, and law enforcement and military agencies. The company's products include STREAK Visual Ammunition that enables shooters to see the path of the bullets fired by them; and Stelth Subsonic ammunition primarily for suppressed firearms.

