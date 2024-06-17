Alphabet Inc. (NASDAQ:GOOGL) Shares Bought by MONECO Advisors LLC

MONECO Advisors LLC raised its position in Alphabet Inc. (NASDAQ:GOOGL – Free Report) by 143.0% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 50,368 shares of the information services provider’s stock after buying an additional 29,641 shares during the quarter. Alphabet comprises about 1.3% of MONECO Advisors LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 13th largest position. MONECO Advisors LLC’s holdings in Alphabet were worth $7,036,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of GOOGL. WealthPlan Investment Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Alphabet by 17.0% during the 3rd quarter. WealthPlan Investment Management LLC now owns 13,891 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $1,818,000 after purchasing an additional 2,017 shares in the last quarter. Lebenthal Global Advisors LLC grew its stake in Alphabet by 15.4% in the 3rd quarter. Lebenthal Global Advisors LLC now owns 9,704 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $1,270,000 after acquiring an additional 1,298 shares during the last quarter. Blue Square Asset Management LLC grew its stake in Alphabet by 25.2% in the 3rd quarter. Blue Square Asset Management LLC now owns 20,688 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $2,707,000 after acquiring an additional 4,161 shares during the last quarter. Burney Co. grew its stake in Alphabet by 42.3% in the 3rd quarter. Burney Co. now owns 221,679 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $29,009,000 after acquiring an additional 65,933 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Shell Asset Management Co. grew its stake in Alphabet by 2.5% in the 3rd quarter. Shell Asset Management Co. now owns 285,941 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $37,418,000 after acquiring an additional 6,957 shares during the last quarter. 40.03% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several research analysts have recently weighed in on GOOGL shares. Barclays increased their price objective on shares of Alphabet from $173.00 to $200.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, April 26th. Loop Capital increased their price objective on shares of Alphabet from $155.00 to $170.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 1st. Bank of America reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $200.00 price objective on shares of Alphabet in a report on Tuesday, June 11th. Truist Financial raised their price target on shares of Alphabet from $170.00 to $190.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, April 26th. Finally, Piper Sandler restated an “overweight” rating and issued a $200.00 price target (up previously from $160.00) on shares of Alphabet in a report on Friday, April 26th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, thirty have issued a buy rating and two have assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $193.26.

Alphabet Price Performance

NASDAQ:GOOGL traded up $1.24 during trading hours on Monday, reaching $178.03. The company had a trading volume of 9,481,002 shares, compared to its average volume of 28,839,189. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $168.08 and a two-hundred day moving average of $151.11. Alphabet Inc. has a one year low of $115.35 and a one year high of $180.41. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.20 trillion, a PE ratio of 26.92, a PEG ratio of 1.33 and a beta of 1.01. The company has a quick ratio of 2.15, a current ratio of 2.15 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05.

Alphabet (NASDAQ:GOOGL – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 25th. The information services provider reported $1.89 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.49 by $0.40. Alphabet had a return on equity of 29.52% and a net margin of 25.90%. The business had revenue of $80.54 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $66.04 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $1.17 earnings per share. Analysts forecast that Alphabet Inc. will post 7.6 earnings per share for the current year.

Alphabet Announces Dividend

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, June 17th. Shareholders of record on Monday, June 10th will be paid a $0.20 dividend. This represents a $0.80 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.45%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, June 10th. Alphabet’s payout ratio is 12.27%.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In related news, CAO Amie Thuener O’toole sold 682 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, April 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $154.79, for a total transaction of $105,566.78. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 29,284 shares in the company, valued at $4,532,870.36. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. In other news, insider John Kent Walker sold 12,084 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $151.19, for a total value of $1,826,979.96. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 48,717 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $7,365,523.23. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, CAO Amie Thuener O’toole sold 682 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, April 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $154.79, for a total value of $105,566.78. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 29,284 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,532,870.36. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 158,458 shares of company stock worth $25,731,103 over the last ninety days. 11.55% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

About Alphabet



Alphabet Inc offers various products and platforms in the United States, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia-Pacific, Canada, and Latin America. It operates through Google Services, Google Cloud, and Other Bets segments. The Google Services segment provides products and services, including ads, Android, Chrome, devices, Gmail, Google Drive, Google Maps, Google Photos, Google Play, Search, and YouTube.

See Also

