Alkami Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ:ALKT) Short Interest Update

Alkami Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ:ALKT – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a large drop in short interest in the month of May. As of May 31st, there was short interest totalling 827,500 shares, a drop of 21.9% from the May 15th total of 1,060,000 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 377,200 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 2.2 days. Approximately 1.5% of the company’s shares are short sold.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, insider Douglas A. Linebarger sold 71,030 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $26.83, for a total value of $1,905,734.90. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 262,749 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $7,049,555.67. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. In other Alkami Technology news, insider Douglas A. Linebarger sold 71,030 shares of Alkami Technology stock in a transaction on Monday, May 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $26.83, for a total transaction of $1,905,734.90. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 262,749 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $7,049,555.67. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, CFO W Bryan Hill sold 100,000 shares of Alkami Technology stock in a transaction on Monday, May 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $28.80, for a total transaction of $2,880,000.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 505,877 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $14,569,257.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 1,748,472 shares of company stock valued at $46,669,550. Company insiders own 38.00% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in ALKT. Swiss National Bank increased its holdings in shares of Alkami Technology by 1.1% during the 3rd quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 91,900 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,674,000 after purchasing an additional 1,000 shares during the period. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. increased its stake in Alkami Technology by 6.9% in the third quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 301,329 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,490,000 after acquiring an additional 19,324 shares during the period. FMR LLC increased its stake in Alkami Technology by 1.8% in the third quarter. FMR LLC now owns 1,182,327 shares of the company’s stock valued at $21,542,000 after acquiring an additional 21,086 shares during the period. PEAK6 Investments LLC increased its stake in Alkami Technology by 217.3% in the third quarter. PEAK6 Investments LLC now owns 113,538 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,069,000 after acquiring an additional 77,750 shares during the period. Finally, Bamco Inc. NY increased its stake in Alkami Technology by 0.8% in the third quarter. Bamco Inc. NY now owns 780,130 shares of the company’s stock valued at $14,214,000 after acquiring an additional 6,064 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 54.97% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several equities research analysts recently issued reports on ALKT shares. Needham & Company LLC lifted their price objective on shares of Alkami Technology from $30.00 to $32.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 2nd. TheStreet raised shares of Alkami Technology from a “d” rating to a “c-” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 29th. Craig Hallum lifted their price objective on shares of Alkami Technology from $30.00 to $31.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 2nd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price objective on shares of Alkami Technology from $27.00 to $31.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 29th. Finally, Barclays lifted their price objective on shares of Alkami Technology from $26.00 to $27.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 29th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $26.90.

Alkami Technology Stock Performance

NASDAQ:ALKT opened at $25.94 on Monday. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $25.99 and its 200-day moving average is $24.84. Alkami Technology has a 52-week low of $14.93 and a 52-week high of $29.28. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06, a quick ratio of 3.92 and a current ratio of 3.92. The company has a market cap of $2.53 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -43.23 and a beta of 0.46.

Alkami Technology (NASDAQ:ALKT – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 1st. The company reported $0.05 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.02 by $0.03. Alkami Technology had a negative net margin of 20.42% and a negative return on equity of 15.31%. The company had revenue of $76.10 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $75.57 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted ($0.16) EPS. The business’s revenue was up 26.8% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts anticipate that Alkami Technology will post -0.38 earnings per share for the current year.

About Alkami Technology

Alkami Technology, Inc offers cloud-based digital banking solutions in the United States. The company's Alkami Platform allows financial institutions to onboard and engage new users, accelerate revenues, and enhance operational efficiency, with the support of a proprietary, cloud-based, and multi-tenant architecture.

