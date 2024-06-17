Akamai Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:AKAM) CTO Sells $265,020.00 in Stock

Akamai Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:AKAM – Get Free Report) CTO Robert Blumofe sold 3,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, June 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $88.34, for a total value of $265,020.00. Following the sale, the chief technology officer now owns 24,729 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,184,559.86. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website.

Akamai Technologies Price Performance

AKAM opened at $89.09 on Monday. Akamai Technologies, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $86.94 and a fifty-two week high of $129.17. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $96.97 and a 200 day moving average of $108.88. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.76, a quick ratio of 3.25 and a current ratio of 3.25. The firm has a market cap of $13.57 billion, a P/E ratio of 22.16, a PEG ratio of 4.18 and a beta of 0.68.

Get Akamai Technologies alerts:

Akamai Technologies (NASDAQ:AKAM – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Friday, May 10th. The technology infrastructure company reported $1.64 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.61 by $0.03. Akamai Technologies had a net margin of 16.12% and a return on equity of 15.02%. The firm had revenue of $986.97 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $989.03 million. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $1.01 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 7.8% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts expect that Akamai Technologies, Inc. will post 4.47 EPS for the current year.

Institutional Trading of Akamai Technologies

Akamai Technologies announced that its board has initiated a share buyback program on Thursday, May 9th that permits the company to repurchase $2.00 billion in shares. This repurchase authorization permits the technology infrastructure company to purchase up to 13.9% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares repurchase programs are typically a sign that the company’s board of directors believes its stock is undervalued.

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. EntryPoint Capital LLC purchased a new stake in Akamai Technologies in the 1st quarter worth about $31,000. Planned Solutions Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Akamai Technologies in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $37,000. Headinvest LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Akamai Technologies during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $40,000. Turtle Creek Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new position in Akamai Technologies in the 4th quarter worth approximately $43,000. Finally, Bruce G. Allen Investments LLC purchased a new position in Akamai Technologies in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $44,000. 94.28% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several research firms recently commented on AKAM. Piper Sandler decreased their target price on Akamai Technologies from $136.00 to $114.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, May 10th. Bank of America decreased their price target on shares of Akamai Technologies from $145.00 to $125.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, May 10th. Craig Hallum cut their target price on Akamai Technologies from $120.00 to $110.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, May 10th. Citigroup cut their price target on Akamai Technologies from $140.00 to $117.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, April 25th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada lowered their price objective on Akamai Technologies from $115.00 to $92.00 and set a “sector perform” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, May 10th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating, nine have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $114.00.

Check Out Our Latest Research Report on AKAM

Akamai Technologies Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Akamai Technologies, Inc provides cloud computing, security, and content delivery services in the United States and internationally. The company offers cloud solutions to keep infrastructure, websites, applications, application programming interfaces, and users safe from various cyberattacks and online threats while enhancing performance.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Akamai Technologies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Akamai Technologies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.