Airbnb, Inc. (NASDAQ:ABNB) Director Sells $6,750,299.60 in Stock

Airbnb, Inc. (NASDAQ:ABNB – Get Free Report) Director Joseph Gebbia sold 44,990 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, June 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $150.04, for a total value of $6,750,299.60. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 46,467 shares in the company, valued at $6,971,908.68. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink.

Airbnb Stock Performance

Shares of ABNB opened at $145.97 on Monday. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $152.42 and a two-hundred day moving average of $150.00. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25, a quick ratio of 1.44 and a current ratio of 1.44. The stock has a market cap of $94.01 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.54, a P/E/G ratio of 1.80 and a beta of 1.18. Airbnb, Inc. has a one year low of $113.24 and a one year high of $170.10.

Airbnb (NASDAQ:ABNB – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, May 8th. The company reported $0.41 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.23 by $0.18. Airbnb had a return on equity of 39.37% and a net margin of 48.23%. The firm had revenue of $2.14 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.06 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.18 earnings per share. Airbnb’s revenue for the quarter was up 17.8% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts predict that Airbnb, Inc. will post 4.67 EPS for the current year.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of analysts recently issued reports on ABNB shares. Piper Sandler restated a “neutral” rating and issued a $155.00 price target (up from $145.00) on shares of Airbnb in a research report on Thursday, May 9th. TD Cowen reduced their price objective on shares of Airbnb from $180.00 to $170.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, May 9th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their target price on Airbnb from $140.00 to $145.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 9th. Truist Financial increased their price target on Airbnb from $131.00 to $134.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, May 30th. Finally, UBS Group upped their price objective on Airbnb from $143.00 to $157.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 9th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nineteen have issued a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $152.38.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Joel Isaacson & Co. LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Airbnb by 2.3% in the 1st quarter. Joel Isaacson & Co. LLC now owns 2,986 shares of the company’s stock valued at $493,000 after buying an additional 67 shares during the period. Miracle Mile Advisors LLC boosted its position in Airbnb by 0.7% in the 1st quarter. Miracle Mile Advisors LLC now owns 9,339 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,541,000 after purchasing an additional 68 shares in the last quarter. Cigna Investments Inc. New increased its holdings in shares of Airbnb by 1.6% during the 1st quarter. Cigna Investments Inc. New now owns 4,419 shares of the company’s stock valued at $729,000 after purchasing an additional 69 shares in the last quarter. Heritage Wealth Advisors lifted its stake in shares of Airbnb by 55.0% in the 1st quarter. Heritage Wealth Advisors now owns 200 shares of the company’s stock valued at $33,000 after purchasing an additional 71 shares during the period. Finally, Mount Vernon Associates Inc. MD boosted its holdings in Airbnb by 1.0% during the fourth quarter. Mount Vernon Associates Inc. MD now owns 7,270 shares of the company’s stock worth $990,000 after buying an additional 75 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 80.76% of the company’s stock.

About Airbnb

Airbnb, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates a platform that enables hosts to offer stays and experiences to guests worldwide. The company's marketplace connects hosts and guests online or through mobile devices to book spaces and experiences. It primarily offers private rooms, primary homes, and vacation homes.

Featured Stories

