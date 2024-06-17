AGNC Investment Corp. to Issue Quarterly Dividend of $0.38 (NASDAQ:AGNCP)

AGNC Investment Corp. (NASDAQ:AGNCP – Get Free Report) declared a quarterly dividend on Monday, June 17th, Wall Street Journal reports. Stockholders of record on Monday, July 1st will be given a dividend of 0.3828 per share on Monday, July 15th. This represents a $1.53 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 6.33%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, July 1st.

AGNC Investment Stock Performance

Shares of AGNCP stock traded down $0.01 during mid-day trading on Monday, reaching $24.18. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 24,139 shares, compared to its average volume of 49,360. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $23.78 and its 200-day simple moving average is $23.18. AGNC Investment has a 12-month low of $19.61 and a 12-month high of $24.20.

About AGNC Investment

AGNC Investment Corp. provides private capital to housing market in the United States. It invests in residential mortgage pass-through securities and collateralized mortgage obligations for which the principal and interest payments are guaranteed by the United States government-sponsored enterprise or by the United States government agency.

