AGNC Investment Corp. (NASDAQ:AGNCN) Increases Dividend to $0.68 Per Share

AGNC Investment Corp. (NASDAQ:AGNCN – Get Free Report) declared a quarterly dividend on Monday, June 17th, Wall Street Journal reports. Stockholders of record on Monday, July 1st will be paid a dividend of 0.6762 per share on Monday, July 15th. This represents a $2.70 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 10.47%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, July 1st. This is an increase from AGNC Investment’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.68.

AGNC Investment has raised its dividend payment by an average of 97.9% per year over the last three years.

AGNC Investment Trading Up 0.1 %

Shares of NASDAQ:AGNCN traded up $0.03 during midday trading on Monday, reaching $25.83. The company had a trading volume of 19,898 shares, compared to its average volume of 25,972. AGNC Investment has a 1-year low of $23.67 and a 1-year high of $26.18. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $25.61 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $25.54.

AGNC Investment Company Profile

AGNC Investment Corp. provides private capital to housing market in the United States. It invests in residential mortgage pass-through securities and collateralized mortgage obligations for which the principal and interest payments are guaranteed by the United States government-sponsored enterprise or by the United States government agency.

