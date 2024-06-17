Agios Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:AGIO) Earns Neutral Rating from JPMorgan Chase & Co.

JPMorgan Chase & Co. reiterated their neutral rating on shares of Agios Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:AGIO – Free Report) in a report issued on Thursday morning, Benzinga reports. The firm currently has a $46.00 target price on the biopharmaceutical company’s stock.

A number of other research analysts have also weighed in on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada raised their price target on shares of Agios Pharmaceuticals from $44.00 to $53.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a research report on Tuesday, June 4th. Cantor Fitzgerald restated an overweight rating on shares of Agios Pharmaceuticals in a report on Tuesday, April 9th. The Goldman Sachs Group lifted their target price on shares of Agios Pharmaceuticals from $33.00 to $53.00 and gave the stock a neutral rating in a research note on Tuesday, June 4th. Finally, StockNews.com upgraded shares of Agios Pharmaceuticals from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 29th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of Hold and an average target price of $50.67.

Get Agios Pharmaceuticals alerts:

View Our Latest Stock Analysis on AGIO

Agios Pharmaceuticals Trading Down 5.7 %

NASDAQ:AGIO opened at $44.11 on Thursday. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.50 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -6.98 and a beta of 0.77. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $35.42 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $29.23. Agios Pharmaceuticals has a 12 month low of $19.80 and a 12 month high of $49.06.

Agios Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:AGIO – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 2nd. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($1.45) EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($1.65) by $0.20. The business had revenue of $8.19 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $8.37 million. Agios Pharmaceuticals had a negative net margin of 1,199.26% and a negative return on equity of 41.41%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 46.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the company posted ($1.47) earnings per share. Equities analysts predict that Agios Pharmaceuticals will post -5.57 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Insider Activity at Agios Pharmaceuticals

In related news, Director Jacqualyn A. Fouse sold 7,791 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, April 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $27.55, for a total transaction of $214,642.05. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 137,396 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,785,259.80. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. 4.93% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Agios Pharmaceuticals

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Farallon Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in Agios Pharmaceuticals by 34.1% in the 1st quarter. Farallon Capital Management LLC now owns 5,590,602 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $163,469,000 after purchasing an additional 1,423,000 shares in the last quarter. Tidal Investments LLC bought a new position in Agios Pharmaceuticals during the 1st quarter valued at about $946,000. Kennedy Capital Management LLC bought a new position in Agios Pharmaceuticals during the 1st quarter valued at about $4,658,000. Caxton Associates LP bought a new position in Agios Pharmaceuticals during the 1st quarter valued at about $1,087,000. Finally, Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD lifted its stake in Agios Pharmaceuticals by 23.9% during the 1st quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 2,012,993 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $58,861,000 after acquiring an additional 388,381 shares during the period.

Agios Pharmaceuticals Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Agios Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, discovers and develops medicines in the field of cellular metabolism in the United States. Its lead product includes PYRUKYND (mitapivat), an activator of wild-type and mutant pyruvate kinase (PK), enzymes for the treatment of hemolytic anemias.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Agios Pharmaceuticals Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Agios Pharmaceuticals and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.