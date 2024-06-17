Agilysys, Inc. (NASDAQ:AGYS) Director Mak Capital One Llc Sells 33,933 Shares

Agilysys, Inc. (NASDAQ:AGYS – Get Free Report) Director Mak Capital One Llc sold 33,933 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, June 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $92.75, for a total transaction of $3,147,285.75. Following the sale, the director now owns 1,508,812 shares in the company, valued at approximately $139,942,313. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink.

Mak Capital One Llc also recently made the following trade(s):

On Friday, June 14th, Mak Capital One Llc sold 38,539 shares of Agilysys stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $90.85, for a total value of $3,501,268.15.

On Monday, June 10th, Mak Capital One Llc sold 25,747 shares of Agilysys stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $92.88, for a total value of $2,391,381.36.

On Friday, June 7th, Mak Capital One Llc sold 66,795 shares of Agilysys stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $93.80, for a total value of $6,265,371.00.

On Wednesday, June 5th, Mak Capital One Llc sold 28,429 shares of Agilysys stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $95.44, for a total transaction of $2,713,263.76.

On Monday, June 3rd, Mak Capital One Llc sold 47,562 shares of Agilysys stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $93.59, for a total transaction of $4,451,327.58.

On Thursday, May 30th, Mak Capital One Llc sold 27,796 shares of Agilysys stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $94.59, for a total transaction of $2,629,223.64.

On Tuesday, May 28th, Mak Capital One Llc sold 116,653 shares of Agilysys stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $100.12, for a total value of $11,679,298.36.

On Friday, May 24th, Mak Capital One Llc sold 39,955 shares of Agilysys stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $103.34, for a total value of $4,128,949.70.

AGYS opened at $91.07 on Monday. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $89.17 and its 200-day moving average is $84.46. Agilysys, Inc. has a 52-week low of $63.08 and a 52-week high of $105.00. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.50 billion, a P/E ratio of 28.82 and a beta of 0.78.

Agilysys ( NASDAQ:AGYS Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, May 13th. The software maker reported $0.32 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.28 by $0.04. Agilysys had a net margin of 36.30% and a return on equity of 15.52%. The firm had revenue of $62.22 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $61.95 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.26 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 17.6% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts expect that Agilysys, Inc. will post 0.64 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Needham & Company LLC boosted their target price on Agilysys from $100.00 to $125.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, May 23rd. StockNews.com downgraded shares of Agilysys from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 15th. Finally, Oppenheimer lifted their target price on shares of Agilysys from $95.00 to $100.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 14th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Agilysys has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $103.33.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. RiverPark Advisors LLC increased its holdings in Agilysys by 53.2% during the 4th quarter. RiverPark Advisors LLC now owns 383 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $32,000 after purchasing an additional 133 shares during the last quarter. YHB Investment Advisors Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Agilysys in the first quarter worth $35,000. Pacer Advisors Inc. raised its holdings in Agilysys by 247.6% in the fourth quarter. Pacer Advisors Inc. now owns 511 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $43,000 after acquiring an additional 364 shares in the last quarter. Covestor Ltd grew its holdings in Agilysys by 20.0% during the 3rd quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 1,871 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $124,000 after acquiring an additional 312 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Vawter Financial Ltd. bought a new stake in shares of Agilysys in the 3rd quarter worth about $245,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 88.00% of the company’s stock.

About Agilysys

Agilysys, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a developer and marketer of hardware and software products and services to the hospitality industry in North America, Europe, the Asia-Pacific, and India. It offers point of sale, property management systems, inventory and procurement, payments, activity scheduling, reservations management, and related solutions to enhance guest experience.

