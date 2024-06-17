Agilysys, Inc. (NASDAQ:AGYS) Director Mak Capital One Llc Sells 33,933 Shares

Agilysys, Inc. (NASDAQ:AGYSGet Free Report) Director Mak Capital One Llc sold 33,933 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, June 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $92.75, for a total transaction of $3,147,285.75. Following the sale, the director now owns 1,508,812 shares in the company, valued at approximately $139,942,313. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink.

Mak Capital One Llc also recently made the following trade(s):

  • On Friday, June 14th, Mak Capital One Llc sold 38,539 shares of Agilysys stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $90.85, for a total value of $3,501,268.15.
  • On Monday, June 10th, Mak Capital One Llc sold 25,747 shares of Agilysys stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $92.88, for a total value of $2,391,381.36.
  • On Friday, June 7th, Mak Capital One Llc sold 66,795 shares of Agilysys stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $93.80, for a total value of $6,265,371.00.
  • On Wednesday, June 5th, Mak Capital One Llc sold 28,429 shares of Agilysys stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $95.44, for a total transaction of $2,713,263.76.
  • On Monday, June 3rd, Mak Capital One Llc sold 47,562 shares of Agilysys stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $93.59, for a total transaction of $4,451,327.58.
  • On Thursday, May 30th, Mak Capital One Llc sold 27,796 shares of Agilysys stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $94.59, for a total transaction of $2,629,223.64.
  • On Tuesday, May 28th, Mak Capital One Llc sold 116,653 shares of Agilysys stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $100.12, for a total value of $11,679,298.36.
  • On Friday, May 24th, Mak Capital One Llc sold 39,955 shares of Agilysys stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $103.34, for a total value of $4,128,949.70.

Agilysys Stock Up 0.6 %

AGYS opened at $91.07 on Monday. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $89.17 and its 200-day moving average is $84.46. Agilysys, Inc. has a 52-week low of $63.08 and a 52-week high of $105.00. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.50 billion, a P/E ratio of 28.82 and a beta of 0.78.

Agilysys (NASDAQ:AGYSGet Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, May 13th. The software maker reported $0.32 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.28 by $0.04. Agilysys had a net margin of 36.30% and a return on equity of 15.52%. The firm had revenue of $62.22 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $61.95 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.26 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 17.6% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts expect that Agilysys, Inc. will post 0.64 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Needham & Company LLC boosted their target price on Agilysys from $100.00 to $125.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, May 23rd. StockNews.com downgraded shares of Agilysys from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 15th. Finally, Oppenheimer lifted their target price on shares of Agilysys from $95.00 to $100.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 14th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Agilysys has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $103.33.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. RiverPark Advisors LLC increased its holdings in Agilysys by 53.2% during the 4th quarter. RiverPark Advisors LLC now owns 383 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $32,000 after purchasing an additional 133 shares during the last quarter. YHB Investment Advisors Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Agilysys in the first quarter worth $35,000. Pacer Advisors Inc. raised its holdings in Agilysys by 247.6% in the fourth quarter. Pacer Advisors Inc. now owns 511 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $43,000 after acquiring an additional 364 shares in the last quarter. Covestor Ltd grew its holdings in Agilysys by 20.0% during the 3rd quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 1,871 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $124,000 after acquiring an additional 312 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Vawter Financial Ltd. bought a new stake in shares of Agilysys in the 3rd quarter worth about $245,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 88.00% of the company’s stock.

About Agilysys

Agilysys, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a developer and marketer of hardware and software products and services to the hospitality industry in North America, Europe, the Asia-Pacific, and India. It offers point of sale, property management systems, inventory and procurement, payments, activity scheduling, reservations management, and related solutions to enhance guest experience.

Insider Buying and Selling by Quarter for Agilysys (NASDAQ:AGYS)

