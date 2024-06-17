Afya (NASDAQ:AFYA) Trading 4.5% Higher

Afya Limited (NASDAQ:AFYA – Get Free Report)’s share price traded up 4.5% on Monday . The company traded as high as $17.80 and last traded at $17.80. 31,176 shares were traded during mid-day trading, a decline of 75% from the average session volume of 124,934 shares. The stock had previously closed at $17.03.

The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $17.42 and its 200-day simple moving average is $19.47. The company has a current ratio of 1.28, a quick ratio of 1.28 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.42. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.64 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.39, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.44 and a beta of 0.96.

Afya (NASDAQ:AFYA) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 9th. The company reported $0.52 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.45 by $0.07. Afya had a return on equity of 17.51% and a net margin of 16.20%. The company had revenue of $162.45 million during the quarter, compared to analysts' expectations of $152.98 million. Equities analysts expect that Afya Limited will post 1.63 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in AFYA. Doma Perpetual Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in Afya during the fourth quarter worth $6,467,000. Renaissance Group LLC increased its stake in shares of Afya by 6.1% during the 4th quarter. Renaissance Group LLC now owns 149,137 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,271,000 after purchasing an additional 8,524 shares during the last quarter. Itau Unibanco Holding S.A. raised its holdings in shares of Afya by 1,004.5% in the 3rd quarter. Itau Unibanco Holding S.A. now owns 144,264 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,279,000 after purchasing an additional 131,202 shares during the period. Mirabella Financial Services LLP acquired a new stake in Afya in the 3rd quarter valued at about $1,686,000. Finally, Dodge & Cox grew its holdings in Afya by 7.0% during the fourth quarter. Dodge & Cox now owns 29,183 shares of the company’s stock worth $640,000 after purchasing an additional 1,900 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 88.02% of the company’s stock.

Afya Limited, through its subsidiaries, operates as a medical education group in Brazil. The company operates through three segments: Undergrad, Continuing Education, and Digital Services. It offers educational products and services, including medical schools, medical residency preparatory courses, graduate courses, and other programs to lifelong medical learners enrolled across its distribution network, as well as to third-party medical schools.

