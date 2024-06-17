Afya (NASDAQ:AFYA) Trading 4.5% Higher

Afya Limited (NASDAQ:AFYA – Get Free Report)’s share price traded up 4.5% on Monday . The company traded as high as $17.80 and last traded at $17.80. 31,176 shares were traded during mid-day trading, a decline of 75% from the average session volume of 124,934 shares. The stock had previously closed at $17.03.
Afya Stock Up 2.8 %
The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $17.42 and its 200-day simple moving average is $19.47. The company has a current ratio of 1.28, a quick ratio of 1.28 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.42. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.64 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.39, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.44 and a beta of 0.96.
Afya (NASDAQ:AFYA – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 9th. The company reported $0.52 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.45 by $0.07. Afya had a return on equity of 17.51% and a net margin of 16.20%. The company had revenue of $162.45 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $152.98 million. Equities analysts expect that Afya Limited will post 1.63 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.
Institutional Investors Weigh In On Afya
About Afya
Afya Limited, through its subsidiaries, operates as a medical education group in Brazil. The company operates through three segments: Undergrad, Continuing Education, and Digital Services. It offers educational products and services, including medical schools, medical residency preparatory courses, graduate courses, and other programs to lifelong medical learners enrolled across its distribution network, as well as to third-party medical schools.
Featured Articles
- Five stocks we like better than Afya
- What is a buyback in stocks? A comprehensive guide for investors
- Buffett Bails on BYD: What It Means for the Future of EV Stocks
- What Does Downgrade Mean in Investing?
- Domino’s vs. Papa John’s: Stock Showdown of Pizza Giants
- Golden Cross Stocks: Pattern, Examples and Charts
- Williams-Sonoma Makes Stock More Accessible with a Stock Split
Receive News & Ratings for Afya Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Afya and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.